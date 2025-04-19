



The senior civil servants of the Ministry of Justice, the State Department, and perhaps even of the White House, could compete in a criminal conviction for contempt of the court. It is far from clear, however, if something will happen to them even if they are condemned.

On Wednesday, chief judge James Boasberg determined that he had probable reasons to conclude that the officials of the Trump administration who challenged one of his orders who forced the administration to stop the deportations under an illegal order invoking war status should be held by the court. (Contempt is a process used to punish people who violate judicial orders, sometimes with imprisonment.)

Boasberg's order concludes that, unless the government offers regular procedure to the persons who have been expelled by allowing them to challenge their expulsion before the Federal Court, it will identify those responsible for this distrust and will subject them to a criminal trial.

Boasberg's original ordinance interrupting these deportations was finally canceled by five of the republican judges of the supreme courts, who argued that the complainants in this case brought their trial before the bad court. But, as the Supreme Court declared it in United States v. United Mine Workers (1947), a defendant can be punished for criminal outrage for disobedience of a prescription later canceled on appeal.

While Boasberg presents himself in his advice on Wednesday, the Trump administration challenged his initial order by piloting many people to El Salvador and putting them back to Salvadoral officials, who placed them in a notorious prison, even after Boasberg ordered the end of these deportations and that all the planes which were still on their way to El Salvador.

Boasberg is unlikely to be the last judge to consider charges of outrage against this administration. Judge Paula Xinis, the judge supervising the very publicized case about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was expelled to El Salvador in contempt of an order of the court, seems to lay the foundations for the OUTCTION procedure against Trump officials.

But even if Boasberg or Xinis are able to identify who is responsible for the challenge of the governments of judicial orders – itself an uncertain proposal because the Trump administration is unlikely to cooperate with any survey on its internal decision – it is not at all that all Trump responsible will be confronted with all the consequences for their actions, at least as long as Trump is the president.

In a famous essay on the courts, Alexander Hamilton argued that the judiciary will always be the least dangerous of the three branches of the federal government, as he must finally depend on the aid of the executive branch even for the effectiveness of his judgments. When someone violates an order from the Federal Court, this order is generally applied by US Marshals Service, which is an agency for the application of the law hosted at the Ministry of Justice. Trump could potentially order the Doj not to apply any decision rendered by Boasberg or Xinis.

Similarly, while federal law provides that federal courts have the power to punish by a fine or imprisonment who disobeys their orders, fines are collected by branch officials and paid to the US Treasury, which is also part of the executive branch. The Federal Bureau of Prisons is part of the Ministry of Justice, which, once again, is part of the executive power. The executive branch of the federal government is Donald Trump.

Significantly, Boasberg highlights a provision of the federal rules of criminal procedure, which forces him to appoint another lawyer to continue the contempt if the Trump administration refuses to continue its own civil servants. Even if the Ministry of Justice Trumps tries to sabotage this procedure by refusing to continue, the trial could still occur with a lawyer committed. However, any application of a verdict would probably be impossible.

Indeed, a federal court of appeal simply pointed out that he was very aware of the danger that Trump will thwart any attempt at the judiciary to ensure that his administration complies with the law. On Thursday, the United States Court of Appeal for the fourth circuit rejected the Trump administration request to cut a large part of the procedure in the Xiniss courtroom. We do not microgé the efforts of a good district judge who will try to implement the recent decision of the supreme courts, a decision which has mainly favored Abrego Garcia, wrote J. Harvie Wilkinson in this opinion.

But Wilkinson, a named appointed by Reagan that republican president George W. Bush planned to note the Supreme Court, also put an end to his opinion with a warning that the executive and the judicial power are too close to the outstanding irrevocably against each other in a conflict that promises to decrease both.

In a battle between executive and judicial branches, Trump, admitted Wilkinson, could succeed for a while in weakening the courts.

So what can be done about the Trump administrations for judicial ordinances?

In the end, if Trump or his subordinates are held responsible for their distrust of judicial orders, it will be because the courts – or perhaps the congress – exercise their authority in a way that Trump cannot stop.

The Constitution envisages a fairly simple remedy against a president without right: the dismissal and withdrawal of his functions. Realisticly, however, it takes 67 votes to the Senate to withdraw Trump, and the Senate was not even able to find 67 votes to disqualify Trump from his duties after prompting a violent crowd to attack the American capitol in 2021. The probability of a successful indictment seems to the fainting.

Another possibility is that, if officials of the Trump administration are found guilty of outrage, they can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment after Trump has left his duties. The next president could potentially order the police to carry out legal orders Trump has detained, although it remains to be seen whether the possibility of future fines or imprisonment has an impact on the behavior of Trump officials.

In addition, the federal courts have the authority on which lawyers are admitted to train before them. Thus, insofar as lawyers representing the Trump administration in the audience rooms of Boasberg or Xiniss were involved in decisions to challenge the judicial orders, they could be struck off in the courts of Boasberg or Xiniss. The judges could also refer them to their state bar, which could strip them of their license to fully practice the law.

This sanction was used effectively against certain lawyers who allowed reprehensible acts by Trump. A court of the California state bar, for example, recommended that John Eastman, a former Trump lawyer who helped Trumps, failed efforts to cancel former president Joe Bidens Victoire during the 2020 elections, be struck off. Due to this recommendation, Eastman cannot practice law in California while the Supreme Court of the State decides to decompose it permanently.

That said, it is not yet clear if one of the officials responsible for illegal deportations is lawyers, and even fewer lawyers who appeared in the audience rooms of Boasberg or Xiniss. Some lawyers representing the government in these cases also seem to have acted honorably. In anticipated procedure in the Abrego Garcias case, for example, Xinis asked the lawyer for governments why the government could not return Mr. Abrego Garcia to the United States. The lawyer's response was the first thing I did was to ask my clients to this question. To date, I have not received an answer that I find satisfactory.

Thus, although the radiation can allow the courts to reach certain officials who may have played a role in the challenge of Trump administrations of judicial orders, it is unlikely to provide a complete appeal.

Another factor of chaos hanging over Boasberg and Xinis is the Supreme Court itself. It was, after all, the same Supreme Court who recently judged that Trump was authorized to use the powers of the presidency to commit crimes. There is therefore no guarantee that the judges will sabotage any procedure of outrage against those responsible for the administration of Trump.

