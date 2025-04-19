China Building three times more warships than the United States: Admiral

Chinese soldiers exceed the United States on warships, said the best American commander in Indo-Pacific.

This is not a new revelation, but the rate at which a higher rival exceeds the United States in a critical field is surprising.

Last week, US chief Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, testified Faced with the American Senate Armed Services Committee on regional challenges, China is a high -level discussion point.

Asked about China’s ability to produce military assets, Paparo said he was building naval fighters at a rate of 6 to 1.8 in the United States, about three times more warships.

“And I could go through each element of force that we are talking about,” he added. He said that the rate at which China is building fighter planes compared to the United States is 1.2 to 1.

Beijing’s military accumulation has raised concerns among Washington officials about what a conflict could look like between the two powers and if the United States can catch up.



A stealth fighter J-35A flies in the sky during an air show in Zhuhai, China. Chen Jimin / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images





The military accumulation, which has suggested Paparo, has experienced amazing growth in recent years, said that “in the past 20 years, they have increased their soldier from 10 to 15 times”.

China is an absolute priority for the military, in particular Indopacom. When he was asked how long he spends trying to plan and anticipate potential Chinese actions, Paparo said that “consumes my functions”.

In his preparation statement For the Committee, Paparo said that China continued “to continue an unprecedented military modernization and increasingly aggressive behavior”, not only citing its continuously growing military force, but also the development of advanced technologies, namely artificial intelligence, hypersonic and advanced missiles and space capacities.

“China exceeds the United States by testing not only these critical technologies,” he said, “but also technologies from their military industrial base”.



DF-15B ballistic missiles are seen on military vehicles in Beijing. Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images





A greater combat capacity has enabled Chinese affirmative and aggressive behavior in the region, added the admiral. This was particularly seen in disputes with the Philippines of the Southern China Sea, activities around Taiwan, etc.

Paparo specifically cited the military exercises of China surrounding Taiwan, which, according to him, has increased in the scope, the scale and the complexity in recent years and are not only manifestations of power but “general repetitions for forced unification”.

The leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, has made military reform, construction and modernization of his main priorities throughout his mandate. He has established benchmarks when China should be ready to invade Taiwan, entirely modernized and a world -class soldier. Some of these deadlines approach quickly.

However, the effort has faced certain hiccups, including corruption and transplant through the army which raised questions among the senior American officials on the question of whether these objectives are possible. However, the United States cannot afford to put itself in the bank.



China has tested joint military operations around Taiwan in two main exercises “Joint Sword-2024” last year. Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images





China’s military capacities have long been a significant concern for the US military.

Through reports on the military power of China and the American strategic posture in Indo-Pacific, US defense officials detailed Beijing's continuous efforts to strengthen its naval fleet, air power and missile forces.

Many have been made of the Chinese naval construction empire, its shipyards quickly producing new warships, including surface fighters and aircraft carriers. China has the largest navy in the world and is the best naval manufacturer in terms of capacity.

The American shipbuilding industry, on the other hand, has atrophied. There are continuous efforts to revitalize it, but experts and managers say that the problems will not be resolved overnight.

Paparo and others have noted that unrealized systems could be a Stopgap response for what the United States is lacking in the number of warships to the crew, and the Pentagon pursues affordable and affordable drones on a large scale. But this is also a work in progress.