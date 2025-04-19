



Avantika Malik, wife of Bollywood actor Imran Khan, spoke publicly for the first time about their separation. The couple, who made the knot in 2011 and has a daughter together, separated in 2019.

In an emotional and frank conversation on the healing circle of Janice Sequeira, Avantika spoke of her personal healing, growth and transformation career after the end of their marriage, which had long been considered a story of “gold couple” in the eyes of the public.

Avantika revealed that his struggle never concerned societal judgment or the stigmatization of divorce, but more on the emotional fallout of an apparently perfect relationship collapsed.

“I was so co-dependent that I did not even know how to book a flight or do banking services by phone. I had done nothing by myself when I was married. I was a half-human.

Avantika added: “The day we decided” that's it “, I remember crying as if there was an immediate death in the family. It was the kind of groans and crying. Because for me, it was everything. I am dead. There is no way to continue, there is no way I could have a life. I was petrified.”

She credited therapy and spirituality as the two major forces which helped her to face and rebuild her identity. “Therapy has launched a lot of conscience, and secondly, spirituality has helped, because there was a lot of conscience that therapy spoke, and spirituality gives it a perspective. It is only when the perspective changes, you can transform yourself from the inside,” said Avantika.

Avantika, who found comfort in Buddhist lessons during her healing process, added: “Different things work for different people … If you are not spiritual, lean towards meditation. The goal is to focus on the best version of myself.”

Meanwhile, Imran, who has maintained a low profile since her acting distance, confirmed that he was in contact with the actress and artist Lekha Washington.

Imran had previously told Vogue that he and Lekha got closer during the COVVI-19 locking, a year and a half after separating Avantika. Lekha was previously married to journalist Pablo Chaterji, the son of the renowned theater artist Dhritiman Chaterji.

Imran and Avantika made the knot in 2011 and they are parents of a girl, Imara.

