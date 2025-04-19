For the moment, the Pentagon and the DHS will not recommend that Trump invokes the insurrection law





Washington CNN –

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem do not recommend invoking the insurrection law in a memo that the Pentagon and the Ministry of Homeland Security are preparing to send Donald Trump to the conditions on the southern border, several familiar American officials with the Tell CNN question.

The Insurrection Act is a 19th century law which would allow the president to use troops in active service in the United States to carry out law enforcement functions such as the arrest of migrants. Trump published a decree in January declaring an emergency at the southern border which ordered Hegseth and Noem to send him a report within 90 days on the conditions there, and to advise whether to invoke the insurrection law to help obtain a complete operational control of the border.

The deadline for the recommendation of Hegseth and Noems is on Sunday, but the Pentagon and the DHS should send the memo with their white house conclusions next week, officials said.

Hegseth and Noem should tell Trump that border passages are currently weak and that they do not need additional authorities at this stage to help control the flow of migrants, officials said. Migrant crossings on the South American border were less than 300 per day, according to a head of internal security, a spectacular drop in recent years when illegal passages were much more than 1,000 or more per day.

The American army has deployed thousands of additional soldiers, including active service forces, on the southern border in recent months, but they have made patrols, built barricades and providing logistical support to DHS not producing arrests.

Trump officials have been frustrated by the slower pace of interior arrests across the country of undocumented immigrants, and there have been tense calls between the White House and immigration and the application of customs, several sources said.

But interior arrests often require a workforce and significant resources, more than the detention of migrants when they cross the border. To invoke the Insurrection Act and allowing American troops to get involved in the arrest of migrants was considered by some in Trums Orbit as a means of helping to strengthen the arrest numbers across the country, explained an official.

But an increase in arrests could also create capacity problems in detention establishments across the country, officials said.

The American Armys base in El Paso, Texas Fort Bliss, was chosen as a site to hold and house thousands of migrants, and contracts have already been signed to start building migrant installations on the basis, CNN reported. But these installations have not yet been built, and the construction of tents in Guantanamo Bay to host migrants was suspended indefinitely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/18/politics/pentagon-dhs-wont-recommend-insurrection-act/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos