Modi, Musk Disclord Tech, Innovation Collaboration | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a teleconference with American billionaire Elon Musk on Friday and said he discussed common interest issues in the technological, innovation, space and mobility fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Elon Musk during a visit to Washington, DC, in February this year. (Reuters file) People who are aware of the case later said that the government was working on rapid regulatory approvals for Musk investment plans in India through Tesla electric vehicles and spatial satellite communications. Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various problems, including the subjects we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these fields, said the Prime Minister in an article on X. The call occurs while Starlink, belonging to SpaceX, awaits license approval to launch satellite internet services in India. The regulatory authorization is expected soon following a security examination, according to people familiar with the question that requested anonymity. Only two days before Modis call, a delegation of Starlinks senior executives met the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss the necessary approvals for the operations of the India company. Met a delegation from @Starlink, including vice-president Chad Gibbs and the main director, Ryan Goodnight. The discussions covered the Starlinks advanced technological platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India, Goyal posted on X after the Wednesday meeting. Modi and Musk, which serves as a key advisor to the American president Donald Trump through the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), would have shared ideas on the minimum government and maximum governance, in particular emphasizing India digital initiatives. Modi had already met Musk and his family during his visit to the United States in February of this year. The Prime Minister is eager to provide reliable and rapid internet connectivity to the country's remote areas, allowing citizens to access electronic governance services such as telemedicine, online banking services and electronic commerce, said one of the people mentioned above. The constellation of satellite starlinks and their network capacities improve the Indias digital infrastructure, which includes JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile), the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the Open Network for Digital Trade (ONDC) and the PM Gati Shakti. The idea is to extend the coverage in distant areas where connectivity is still not reliable, added the person. The company recently announced links with Indian telecommunications suppliers Jio and Airtel to offer services, although the precise nature of these services has not yet been announced. Currently, Jio and Eutelsat Oneweb platforms led by Bharti Enterprises already have necessary approvals to provide a large satellite strip in India. The Modi-Musk conversation coincides with the bilateral trade negotiations underway between India and the United States, targeted for completion by September-October 2025. These talks could potentially respond to American concerns concerning high price barriers on American vehicles, including electric vehicles such as those of other main mats, Tesla. Starlink submitted his request for Mobile Personal Communication Global Satellite (GMPCS) to the Ministry of Telecommunications in 2022. According to analysts, Starlink helps provide Internet access to poorly served, particularly important, because 40% of the India population in the Internet connectivity of rural areas. However, prices remain a challenge, estimated Starlinks services cost much more than local suppliers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-musk-discuss-tech-innovation-collaboration-101745001871055.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos