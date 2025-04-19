Donald Trump approval note: see the latest polls





The president of El Salvador, Bukele, says that he will not return the Maryland Man

During a meeting at the White House, Nayib Bukele told President Trump that he would not wrongly return the Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

While President Donald Trump approaches three months of mandate for his second term, his approval rating is closely monitored while his administration continues to pursue aggressive policies on immigration, education and international trade.

On Monday, April 14, Trump met the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, congratulating him for having opened the country's prison system to the prisoners that Trump wants to move from the United States. During the meeting, Bukele said that he did not intend to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia a man from Maryland wrongly despite an order from the United States Supreme Court ordering the Trump administration to facilitate his return.

The White House has also intensified its attacks on higher education, threatening to freeze $ 2.2 billion in federal funding and revokes tax exemption from Harvard universities after the school has refused to comply with federal demands to revise its diversity initiatives and share admissions and data hiring.

Meanwhile, the order of trade in the protectionist Trump continues to generate uncertainty. The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, warned that climbing tariff litigation could increase consumer prices and cause job losses, although the Fed would retain the reduction in interest rates until the prospects are becoming clearer.

These developments could shape the perception of the public and weigh on the trump approval rating. Although a submarine remains in most national polls, the support of key states continues to cause its position.

Here is what you need to know about the notation of trumps' approval, including how it is measured and how it compares itself to its first mandate and to the previous presidents.

What is Donald Trump's approval rating?

Here are the latest approval notes published on Trump's administration:

According to the recent recent survey, Trump's employment approval rating was on average 45% since he took office in January. His overall average of the first mandate was a 41%approval rating. At any time, in the two terms so far, its approval ratings varied between 34% and 49%. The Areaters / Ipsos survey said that on April 2, 43% of those questioned gave Trump a favorable approval rating of his performance in power. Until now, the public approval of his current job has also remained higher than his first mandate and more than former President Joe Biden as a whole. The economist reports that 42% of people are favorable to Trump and 52% are unfavorable from him, according to the last update of the April 16 update. How is Trump's approval comparison to his first mandate?

Trump obtained a final approval rating of 34% when he left office in 2021. The average service of his first mandate was on average 41%.

Trump: Put the oak flat copper mine on the fact of allowing a fast lane. Tribes, the opponents have just fought

How does Trump's approval rating compare with previous presidents? Joe Biden -40% Donald Trump (First Mandate) -34% Barack Obama- 59% George W. Bush -34% Bill Clinton -66% George HW Bush -56% Ronald Reagan -63% Jimmy Carter- 34% Gerald Ford -53% Richard Nixon -24% Areproval?

The Gallupnotes data agency that approval ratings are a “simple, but very powerful measure that has played a key role in politics for over 70 years”.

An approval rating of the presidents reflects the percentage of Americans interviewed who approve of the performance of the presidents. Everything can have an impact on the rating of a president, such as the legislation adopted, the actions and the elections.

According to Teabc News, an approval rating represents not only how the administration is for the general public, but could determine the result of a next election for a politician or how much they are made during their mandate.

Although these notes are easy to understand, some analysts think that they are not as useful as they were due to extreme partisanry and the polarized political climate.

According to the Thepew Research Center, the presidential approval assessments have always been a supporter, the members of the presidents' party offering more positive assessments than those of the opposing party, according to Thepew Research Center. But the differences between the Republicans and the Democrats on the president's opinions have increased considerably in recent decades.

The journalist of the USA TODAY network, Maria Francis, contributed to this article.

