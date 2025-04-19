In the afternoon of the afternoon, Colonel Senior Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, answered recent media questions concerning the army. (Photo of Sun Yue)

(The following English text is for reference. In the event of a divergence of interpretation, the Chinese text will prevail.)

In the afternoon of April 16, 2025, main colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND), answered recent media questions concerning the army.

Journalist: President Xi Jinping recently visited the Viet Nam and proposed six measures to deepen the construction of the Chinese Viet Nam community with a common future. Among the measures, President Xi underlined the need to build more robust security guarantees. Could you please share how the Chinese team will promote military relations at China-Viet Nam?

Zhang Xiaogang: This year marks the 75th year of the creation of diplomatic links between China and Viet Nam. President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, visited the State at Viet Nam from April 14 to 15. President XI and Lam, secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, jointly qualified the course of China-Viet-Viet Nam Nam in the State in the State and the State and State for Military Relations. President XI said that standing at a new historic starting point, the two parties must rely on past achievements and move forward together. It is important for the two countries to keep in mind the global objectives of achieving stronger political mutual confidence, more substantial security cooperation, more in -depth practical cooperation, greater public support, closer coordination on multilateral cases and better management and resolution of differences. China and Viet Nam should advance complete strategic cooperation with high quality efforts, ensure stable and supported progress in the construction of a NAM community in China-Viet with a common future and make new contributions to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

In recent years, the two soldiers have improved their longtime friendship featuring “the camaraderie plus fraternity”. The two parties have maintained frequent high -level commitments, established a strategic dialogue “3 + 3” on diplomacy, defense and public security, conducted joint exercises in the fight against terrorism, organized activities such as the exchanges of border defense friendship, the joint patrols in the Gulf of Beibu and the young exchanges of military officers. Military military relations have achieved high -level and regular development. Based on past achievements, China is ready to work with the Viet Nam to make new progress in pursuing shared objectives. As part of the strategic management of the leaders of the two parties and two countries, we are ready to join the Vietnamese part to strengthen strategic mutual trust and coordination, improve cooperation in fields such as political work, maritime security, joint exercises and staff training, and raise military relations to military with a new level.

Journalist: The annual evaluation of annual threats of 2025 published by the US office of the national intelligence director says that China is the largest soldier and cyber-menace for the United States, and that the APL will probably use major language models for information operations to generate misleading content. What is your comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: The United States often accuses others of what it has done or does itself. The United States is not only the main source of cyberattacks against China, but also a well-known cyber-menace for the world. From WikiLeaks to Snowden, Stellar Wind and Téless d'Estre, the American part has a bad record on cyber-problems. It would not stop at any surveillance, steal secrets and attack others. The mass of China cannot help remove the American label as the hacking empire. We need the American team to stop acting as a thief crying with “stop thief”, to refrain from launching cyber attacks against other countries, including China, and to restore a clean and secure cyberspace with words and responsible actions.

Journalist: Japanese media recently revealed that Japan-US Exercise Keen Edge 24 had a scenario “Taiwan contency” for the first time by simulating fighter planes launching anti-ship missile strikes against a PLA landing fleet. What is your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: Our coherent position that military cooperation between the United States and Japan should not target a third party or compromise regional peace and development. Taiwan's question is an internal case in China, and resolution is a question for the Chinese. Threshing media on a so-called “possibility of Taiwan” by certain parts is nothing other than an attempt to antaner the flames and to arouse problems. No one should underestimate the strong will and the capacity of the Chinese people to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Those who insist on using the “Taiwan card” to interfere in the interior affairs of China or even surpass themselves with military provocations, will inevitably pay an unbearable price.

Journalist: It is reported that the US defense budget for the 2026 fiscal year could reach 1 dollars billion for the first time and it would be used to improve lethality and preparation. Can I have your comments about it?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noted relevant relationships. The defense budget of the sky exposed once again the bellicose nature of the American part and its belief in “could do good”. The American government is in debt, but it continues to pay a poorly acquired wealth exploited from other countries in manufacturing weapons. We hope that the American part will detach itself from the obsession with hegemony on an early date and recognize that the use of free force will not make America again large but will only inflict painful disasters on the inhabitants of the United States and the rest of the world.

Journalist: According to reports, Lai Ching-Te said Taiwan refraining from imposing reprisals against the United States. Instead, he said that “the harsh difficulties is a means of self-improvement” and is committed to making large-scale purchases of American agricultural, industrial and energy products, as well as weapons. Please comment on this.

Zhang Xiaogang: The Lai Ching-Te authorities do not take into account the interests of local industries and residents, and the curry promotes its “foreign master” for support. Essentially, he “offers Taiwan resources to win the favor of the United States”. Such unconditional concessions will only exhaust the future of Taiwan and will know the well-being of the people. Attempts by the DPP authorities to request American support for “Taiwan's independence” and to resist reunification by force will prove to be an impasse.