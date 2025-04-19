The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika did not think that she would survive without him, says: “I would die ..”





The actor of Bollywood and Neveu of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, became famous with his first film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The actor quickly became the dream man of each girl and made them pass with his charm. However, things did not go as planned for the actor, and despite the star in several films after his beginnings, he could not maintain the number of tickets. The actor also faced a difficult spot in his personal life after being separated from his wife, Avantika Malik.

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik reacts to their divorce

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik put an end to their eight-year wedding when they divorced in 2019. While Imran opened up on the impact of the same thing on his mental health, now his ex-wife, Avantika also talked about their separation. She remembers crying the day they decided to end things because she felt that she could not survive a day without Imran.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira for the healing circle, Avantika spoke of her divorce and said that she had seen her life move forward after divorce. However, she was afraid of not surviving without Imran Khan. She revealed that she had the impression that she would die if she had to live a day without her husband of the time. She was cited saying:

“I had witnessed life after divorce, at home. And yet for me, fear was so much … I would feel that if my wedding broke, I would die. This is what I felt. I feel as if I would not survive a day without this type. Because of my own fear and my absolute lack of faith in me, and I knew how I was.

In the same conversation, Avantika added that the day they had decided to end their wedding, she had cried as if someone had died in the family. She revealed that that was what it seemed to her, because it was thought that there was no way that she could pass. Avantika also shared that she was petrified and also unemployed at the time. She was cited saying:

“The day we decided” that's it “, I remember crying as if there was an immediate death in the family. It was the kind of groans and tears. Because for me, it was everything. I died. There is no way I could continue, I can not have a life. I was petrified. I do not earn to live at that time.”

Avantika Malik was convinced that only Imran Khan could save her

In the same conversation, Avantika Malik added that she had hung on to Imran Khan because she felt like she was protecting her. She added that she was not sure that it was dad problems or abandonment problems, but she felt that only Imran Khan could save her. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011. They welcomed their little daughter Imara Malik Khan in 2014. They continue to copare their daughter.

“I do not know if it slips from dad problems, the problems of abandoning childhood. Then, you hang on to this man in your life and think:” This man will save me and protect me; Only this man can do this for me. “And I was convinced.”

What do you think of Avantika Malik's revelations?

