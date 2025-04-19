Tesla is doing her debut in India this year; Elon Musk to visit after talking with PM Modi





One day after a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, confirmed that he would visit India later this year, marking a key step in the Teslas entry on the Indian electric vehicle market. Musk, who also heads the new government's efficiency ministry (DOGE) under US President Donald Trump, called for the honor of speaking with the Indian Prime Minister. His declaration came via an article on X, where he also referred to the growing alignment between his companies and India Tech and energy ambitions. Prime Minister Modi, in his own article, said, spoke to Elon Musk and spoke of various problems, including the subjects we covered at our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas. The appeal comes at a central time because India and the United States are working to resolve tariff differences and pursue more in-depth cooperation on trade. The conversation also coincides with American vice-president JD Vances, a visit scheduled for India from April 21 to 24. Musk and Modi met for the last time in person in the Prime Ministers we visit in February, where Musk was accompanied by his childrenx, Strider and Azure. During this meeting, Musk presented a hexagonal vessel theater tile, symbolizing his interest in the future of India technology to Modi. Tesla would prepare to send a few thousand electric vehicles to a port near Mumbai in the coming months. According to Bloomberg, the company targets sales in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore by the third quarter of 2025. Tesla also started to hire for positions related to exhibition halls and vehicle deliveries to India. The launch of companies is aligned with current discussions between New Delhi and Washington on import prices, which should play a decisive role in the training of price and long -term teslas strategy for the Indian market.

