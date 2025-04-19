How Trump moved away from promising to end the Russian-Ukraine war in 24 hours





During his campaign, Donald Trump said on several occasions that he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours after taking office. He has changed his tone since his return president.

As various American emissaries had talks in search of war, Trump and his senior officials have become more reserved on the prospects of a peace agreement. On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that the United States could soon drop negotiations without further progress, adding a comment that looked like a repudiation of the president's former comments.

No one saying it can be done in 12 hours, he told journalists.

The promises made by the presidential candidates are often shot dead by the realities of governance. But the change of Trump is remarkable given his previous mandate as president and his long history with Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Friday, the White House did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments on the scalable comments of Trump.

Here is an overview of Trump's evolution on the way he talks about the Russian-Ukraine war:

March 2023: There is a very easy negotiation to take place. But I don't want to tell you what it is because I cannot use this negotiation; It will never work, Trump told Fox News Channel Sean Hannity, saying that he could resolve the war in 24 hours if he was back in the White House.

But it is a very easy negotiation to take place. I will make it resolve in a day, a peace between them, “said Trump about the war, who had been continuing for more than a year since the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022.

May 2023: They die, the Russians and the Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And badly having it hurt that it did in 24 hours, “said Trump during a town hall on CNN.

July 2024: When he was asked to respond to the claim for a Trump day, the United Nations Ambassador Russia, Vassily Nebenzia, told journalists that the Ukrainian crisis could not be resolved in one day. Subsequently, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said that an absolute priority in his second mandate would be to quickly negotiate the end of the Russian-Ukraine War. “”

August 2024: Before I even arrived at the Oval Office, shortly after winning the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump told a National Guard conference. I will settle it very quickly. I don't want you to go there. I don't want you to go there.

DEC. 16, 2024: I will try, said Trump said at a press conference in his Mar-A-Lago club, asked if he thought he could still conclude an agreement with Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war.

JAN. 8, 2025: In an interview with Fox News Channel, the retired lieutenant-general Keith Kellogg has now been sent to Trumps in Ukraine and Russia offered a deadline for 100 days to end the war. Friday has marked 100 days since this interview. The 100th day of Trump's presidency is April 30.

JAN. 31: Trump says that his new administration has already had very serious discussions with Russia and says that he and Putin could soon take important measures to end the grinding conflict.

We are going to talk, and I think you may do something that will be important, Trump said in an exchange with journalists from the oval office. We want to end this war. This war would not have started if I was president.

FEB. 12: Trump and Putin speak for more than an hour and Trump speaks later with Zelenskyy. Trump said afterwards, I think I was on the way to get peace.

FEB. 19: Trump publishes on his social site of truth that Zelenskyy is a dictator without election. He adds that we successfully negotiate the end of the war with Russia, which everyone admits that Trump, and the Trump administration can do.

FEB. 28: Trump and Zelenskyy have a controversial oval office meeting. Trump reprimands Zelenskyy for his lack of respect, then suddenly cancels the signing of a mineral agreement which, according to Trump, would have brought Ukraine closer to the end of the war.

Declaring himself in the middle and not on the side of Ukraine or Russia in the conflict, Trump ripples the hatred of Zelenskyys for Putin as a road barrage to peace.

You see the hatred he obtained for Putin, said Trump. It is very difficult for me to conclude an agreement with this kind of hatred.

The Ukrainian chef was invited to leave the White House by the best Trump advisers shortly after Trump shouted. Trump later told journalists that he wanted an immediate cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, but expressed his doubt that Zelenskyy was ready to make peace.

March 3: Trump temporarily takes a military break in Ukraine to put pressure on Zelenskyy to seek peace.

March 14: Trump says he was a little sarcastic when he said on several occasions as a candidate that he would have the Russian-Ukraine war resolved within 24 hours.

Well, I was a little sarcastic when I said that, said Trump in a clip out of an interview for the TV show as you go. What I really mean is that I would like to settle it and, sick, I think, I think I will succeed.

March 18-19: Trump speaks both with Zelenskyy and Putin on successive days.

During a March 18 call, Putin told Trump that he would accept not to target Ukraine energy infrastructure but refused to support a full 30-day ceasefire that Trump had offered. Subsequently, Trump on social networks announced this move, which, according to him, came with an understanding that we will work quickly to have a complete cease-fire and, ultimately, the end of this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine.

In their own call a day later, Trump suggested that Zelenskyy should consider giving the American property of Ukraine power stations to ensure their long -term safety. Trump told Zelenskyy that the United States could be very useful for managing these factories with its expertise in electricity and utility, according to a declaration by the White House by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

April 14: Trump says that everyone is to blame: Zelenskyy, Putin and Biden.

It was a war that should never have been allowed to start and Biden could have arrested him and Zelenskyy could have stopped him and Putin should never have started it, Trump told the journalists in the oval office.

April 18: Rubio says that the United States could go from the test to conclude a peace agreement in Russia-Ukraine if there is no progress in the coming days.

He spoke in Paris after historical discussions between us, Ukrainian and European officials produced contours for marches towards peace and seemed to make long -awaited progress. A new meeting is expected next week in London, and Rubio suggested that it could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.

We now reach a point where we have to decide whether this is even possible or not, Rubio told journalists. Because if it is not the case, then I think I was just going to continue. It is not our war. We have other priorities that we focus on.

He said the US administration wanted to decide in a few days.

Later in the day, Trump told the White House journalists that he had agreed with Rubio that a peace agreement in Ukraine was to be done quickly.

I don't have a specific number of days but quickly. We want to do it, he said.

To say that Marco is right to say that the dynamics of negotiations must change, Trump has ceased to say that he is ready to move away from the peace negotiations.

Well, I don't want to say that, said Trump. But we want to see him end.

