The PM Shehbaz appears in court via a video link in a defamation pursuit against Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif said that the founder of PTI had leveled baseless allegations against him

Update on: Sam, April 19, 2025 17:53:49 pkt

Lahore (Muhammad Ashfaq) – A Lahore sessions court completed the counter -examination of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday in his affidavit in a defamation pursuit of 10 billion rupees against the founder of PTI Imran Khan.

The additional sessions, judge Yalmaz Ghani, led the hearing while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared in court via a video link.

Muhammad Hussain, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, contrainded the Prime Minister on his affidavit already submitted.

“Do you agree that you did not file the prosecution before the district court,” the lawyers asked the Prime Minister.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif said he was written in his files that the prosecution was indeed filed before a district judge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the founder of PTI had set aside the baseless allegations against him on television in front of everyone.

During the cross-examination, the hearing was briefly interrupted due to a power failure. The procedures have resumed once the electricity restored.

Shehbaz Sharif told court that the founder of PTI had made false accusations against him, which had led to the defamation pursuit.

The court once again summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to finish the counterfeit at the next hearing and postponed the procedure until April 25.

Shehbaz Sharif had filed an action in defamation against Imran Khan in 2017 declaring that the founder of the PTI had pronounced false declarations against Shehbaz that he had offered him RS10bn by means of a common friend in exchange to withdraw the case of the Panama papers pending before the Supreme Court.

