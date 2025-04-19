The action of Joko Widodo, the ambulance agent saved patients with heart failure in the middle of the Tanjung Priok bottle





Jakarta, kompas.com – when the siren is no longer strong enough against traffic jams, and time continues to beat to demand a quick decision, a paramedic Choose unusual steps. In the middle of the Tanjung Priok region, North Jakarta, who was smothered by container vehicles, the awareness of a doctor has become stronger than the roaring of the engine. That morning, Thursday (04/17/2025), the Jakarta sky was still gray when Joko Widodo,, paramedic The DKI JAKARTA (AGD) emergency room receives an emergency call. Read also: Saturday morning, congestion at Tanjung Priok finally broke He was responsible for referring a patient heart failure Of the Regional Hospital of Appeal to the Koja Regional Hospital. Time shows about 0.00 WIB. At that time when hopes and anxiety went to peer in emergency rooms. The original journey was smooth. The road is still quiet until the management of Bogasari. But this hope immediately changed ahead of Pertamina, near the Koja Regional Hospital. Totally traffic jam. Not just a solid flipper, but completely stop. “When I arrived in front of Pertamina, near the Koja regional hospital, suddenly a completely blocked,” said Joko on Friday (18/04/2025), quoted by Tribunjakarta.com. Read also: Severe traffic jams at Tanjung Priok, Pratono: capacity of 2,500 trucks forced to camp 7,000 per hour In front of his ambulance, a large container looks like a wall. The engine dies, and this is a bad sign that the queue will not move in the near future. Time is slow, but the patient's breath cannot wait. Choice at the end of the road He was waiting, trying to give the opportunity to change. But the latter roll without clarity, and the oxygen supply of the patient continues to stop. “Instead of the patient later, I finally decided to reduce the patient and I pushed with the stretcher to the emergency room of the Koja Regional Hospital. The distance is around 500 to 700 meters,” said Joko. With a colleague, Joko fought the logic of the streets of Jakarta at the time. They encourage patients who lie weakly on the wheel mattress, then pass between the caravan trucks. Read also: Saturday morning, congestion at Tanjung Priok finally broke Not only saved from lives, but shows that humanity should not be defeated by road conditions. “Alhamdulillah, the patient has survived without obstacles. Perhaps because we have quickly pushed it. The problem is that insufficient patients cannot be delayed, he must be immediately,” said Joko, full of gratitude. Their small steps, along 700 meters, have become an extension of breathing for a soul that fought the time. The congestion that has brought northern Jakarta since Wednesday (15/04/2025) that night was not over. The volume of the vehicle inflates due to loading and unloading activities at the container terminal that jumped due to the delay of three ships. The road has turned into a large sea of ​​vehicles, while Joko and his colleagues rushed against the current, because for them, a life has remained greater than thousands of vehicles that stopped.

