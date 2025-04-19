Connect with us

Chris Hughes had three testicles after noticing a condition at the age of 14

Celebrity Big Brother Star revealed that his fertility could have been impacted

Chris Hughes sits shirtless in the garden of the famous Big Brother house.
Chris Hughes made waves on Celebrity Big Brother(Picture: ITV))

Chris Hughes revealed that he had to undergo three operations in two years to cope with a Conditon that could have led to his infertility.

Celebrity Big Brother's star previously discussed the three surgeries he suffered in order to preserve his fertility.

The 32 -year -old Love Island alum has a varicocele on its left testicle, which consists of enlarged veins and can potentially lead to infertility because it was 14 years old.

In addition, Chris suffers from a hydrocele on his right testicle, essentially a bag filled with liquid in the scrotum.

Chris, who has already dated the star of Little Mix Jesy Nelson and Olivia Attwood of Love Island, had three operations over two years aimed at correcting the Varicocele.

During an interview on this morning, he shared an update on his health when he promoted his documentary “Me, my brother and our balls”.

Chris described his state: “It is called a varicocele, I have it on my left testicle and I have a hydrocele on my right.

“It was just a fairly strong varicocele, it took three operations to cope with it.

“But, it's like an accumulation of veins and it takes a sort of oxygen from the testicle and it surrounds my left side and looks like if I had to have a hot bath where everything relaxes, it looks a little like a brain like an accumulation of veins, really.”

He added: “They come from my kidney, so I wrapped them all, like metal coils in the kidney which was the most recent operation.

“And it kills them, essentially, because they can hinder your fertility and it is also the main cause of male infertility, which we will also discover in the documentary.”

Discussing his own health journey, Chris shared: “I'm fine, as I said, it took three operations for the Varicocele in the space of about two years, one started with chemo, which did not work.”

He continued to tell his successive medical procedures: “And then I had another operation where they … I have three scars on my hip where they tried to reconstruct the kidney, then the third time they got closer to the real region and wrapped them there and, finally, it took time to recover.

“And I have positive news in the documentary with my fertility, which is strange because it is not something to cry because with everything that Ben crosses, but there was a little positivity that is good.”

Chris also discussed an episode in 2018 when he experienced a live testicular examination this morning, which led his brother Ben to discover and finally obtain treatment for cancer.

Phillip, 58, and Holly, 39, pressed Chris on his feelings about saving the life of his brother Ben indirectly due to the live exam.

He shared: “It was just weird, I think we already alluded there, that he came to my room and like 3 am and I said to myself:” Well, I can't check now because I am half asleep, nothing will change at three in the morning. “But, yes, it's incredible.

“I saw the press articles and I thought why it is such a story, because in my head, I did it to raise awareness, what I wanted to do, but, obviously, I did not think at the start that it was such a crazy story. But, yes, well is so close to me, it's my brother and it saved his life.”

