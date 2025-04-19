



Later this year, PBS will release the filmmaker Ken Burns the last story in American history: a 12 -hour series on the revolutionary war. Burns likes to say that this is the most important historical event of the last 2000 years, and you might be surprised that after the beloved series on jazz, baseball, civil war, Vietnam and almost all the other mythical American stories, it took him so long to turn his camera towards the Foundation of Nations.

The timing is right: this weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the beginning of Wara's revolutionary struggle which, said Burns during a projection on Thursday, was locked up in Amber, without blood, as if he was trying to protect the big ideas. He spoke to an packaged auditorium and the time of lunch of high school students and retirees in Lexington, Massachusetts, where the shot heard around the world was dismissed 250 years ago this Saturday.

Burns is disciplined in his refusal to talk about current events, which could reflect the wisdom of personal interest, because the president has qualified his long -standing network a radical monster which must be funded. But that is also part of its timelessness. History is not repeated, says Burns, she rhymes, and it is up to the spectator to choose these rhymes. The film begins with a rhyme which sounds as noisy as the cannon fire, a quote from Thomas Paines reflections on the struggle for independence: the strength and powers of despotism consider entirely in the fear of resisting it.

Each year, Lexingtona thrives the suburbs 10 miles from Bostoncommer its role in history with a reconstruction of the Battle of Aube, a pancake breakfast and a parade. To make its doors on the 250th anniversary, a local bourgeois committee had met every few weeks for four years, preparing up to 100,000 people to present themselves this weekend. These meetings were occupied by the mainly apolitical issues of the local organization, such as: could we ask Maya Lin to make a sculpture?, Do we know anyone who could represent the British royal family?

Not so much: how does this patriotism speak at a time when the liberals do not feel too proud of their country? Things experienced a symbolic start on Thursday evening, when a commemorative arc reading is delighted in the birthplace of the American Liberty collapsed in pieces on stage.

In a broader sense, Lexington offers us an overview of the coming year, when President Donald Trump chairs the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence. This celebration of semi-core birthday promises to be a jingoisical spectacle of American power and justice, the story learned by Trump. But could the history of the American revolution also give the country a birthday party waving the flag a subversive advantage?

I asked Mona Roy, vice-president of the non-partisan organizing committee, if it did not look like a strange moment to organize a parade acting in flag. She did not miss a beat. Sign the American flag, for me, means taking responsibility to make America the best possible, she replied.

She pointed out that Lexingtons Battle Green had also been the site of a famous 1971 demonstration against the Vietnam War, led by a young John Kerry, who ended with more than 400 people arrested. It was the greatest act of civil disobedience in the history of Massachusetts. The journalist Bill McKibben, whose father was arrested that day, later raised the flag to the bicentennial in 1975. The flag only means what the country means, and perhaps this sense can change, he wrote on this experience in 2022. We have the possibility of shaping part of what our history represents with our actions now.

As a child of immigrants and militant of racial justice and disability, Roy offered an argument for what she called reflective patriotism. Lexingtons 250th, she told me, challenging us to deprive ourselves with our founding ideal free, our representation and our resistance to tyranny and ask us how they were up to par today. True patriotism demands both the love of the country and the courage to count with its faults.

It is a line of argument that was popular during Donald Trumps first mandate, when the Liberals managed to claim by themselves not only the statue of freedom (symbol of immigration) but the American flag itself (unlike the favorite republicans the flag of the slim blue line). Positioning anti-Trump resistance as a true heir to American values ​​was a good strategy and helped make policies of the presidents unpopular.

In this regard, the festivities that Massachusetts calls the Patriots Day weekend presents an interesting challenge. Aside from Hamilton, the imagery and language of the American Revolution have been deeply coded on the right in recent years. Look at the Minutemen project, a group of civil immigration farms founded in 2004, or the Tea Party movement, founded in 2007, or the appropriation of the Gadsden flag, or various lawyers of the second amendment who see, in the Ragtag of Lexington and Concord militias, a justification for the continuous sale of AR-15. For this reason, Lexington Green was a repeated gathering place for the Oathkeepers far-right group, which played a role in the riot of the Capitol on January 6, despite the deep blue of cities (in addition to the anti-war liberals, it is now an American third-American).

Most people in the Massachusetts do not see the light of patriots in this way; For them, it's just a day off, a parade of costumes that their parents took them and the Boston marathon. The equipment of choice is always a Tom Brady jersey.

However, the feeling that the American revolution is a conservative heritage is widespread, and the liberals have not always had an easy moment to stop in this story. Everyone uses the past. Politicians on all sides use the past in the speech to prove points and win votes, told me Andy Schocket, historian of Bowling Green and author of Fighting Over the Founders. But it is particularly difficult for the liberals because slavery was also a large part of the American revolution, and we have mountains of evidence indicating that many white Americans revolted at least in part because they saw the institution of slavery threaten. This is a more complicated story if you care about this kind of thing.

Everyone is not content to let it be business as usual this year. While Mona Roy and the Lex250 commission finalized its invitations to the four living presidents, a group of local dissidents formed Lexington Alarm!, Which is dedicated to maintaining the values ​​for which the Lexington militia fought.

One of the main organizers is Toby Sackton. HES a 40 -year -old Lexington resident, editor -in -chief of news on the seafood industry that has become a local agitator. He wants to avoid, a commemoration that does not recognize the parallels between what was happening in 1775 and some of the things we saw in the first hundred days of Trump.

We want to underline these parallels, he said. We do not think that it is appropriate that people claim to be devoted to the American revolution and do not defend the same process of things, freedom of expression, the rule of law, and not the centralization of decision -making in one person.

He encouraged me not to see this effort, the work of two dozen neighbors organize in last month, as an objection to the official commemoration, which, he noted, was planned for a long time before Trump took up his duties. Until now, his group has distributed 700 panels for Saturday Paradenot Bad for a city of 35,000 years which quotes the language of the Revolution (Paine again: in America, the law is king!) And let the viewers draw their own conclusions.

In a Concord Speech nearby on Saturday morning, the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, planned to make the parallel with the current events explicit: we see things that would be familiar to our revolutionary predecessors: the sileting of criticism, the disappearance of the people who were streets, the requirements for an unconditioned bliss together, we will protect the releases that were won here. We will defend the rule of law. We will claim our freedom of expression. And we will not be intimidated by the words or actions of a potential king.

But sometimes the source material is so strong that it does not need any editorialization. As journalist Josh Marshall said this week about another 200 -year document: whoever read federalist journalists in their entirety knows that somewhere between a third and a half of tests speak very specifically about Donald Trump.

A powerful example of this phenomenon occurred during Donald Trumps the first year in power, when NPR live was tweeted, without comment, the declaration of independence on July 4, 2017. Some conservative users took it as an attack on Trump, and it reads roughly the same way today. Cut our profession with all parts of the world? Transport us beyond the seas to judge for alleged offenses? Americans can confuse these 249 -year -old grievances in recent weeks.

A group of people who don't do it? Immigrants looking for citizenship, who are required to study the document for their citizenship test. Some will be in Lexington Tuesday, when the 250th anniversary of this first skirmish will end with a new tradition: a naturalization ceremony.

