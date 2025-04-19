The commentator that Xi Jinping in Southeast Asia narrated to us: they have no money





Washington DC, Kompas.com – The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in three countries in Southeast Asia, namely Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, harvested the scathing comments of conservative political comments (United States), Bill O'reilly. In the video downloaded on its YouTube channel on Tuesday (15/04/2025), O'Reilly underestimated the economic capacities of the countries of Southeast Asia. He said that the inhabitants of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia “had no money” to buy Chinese products. Read also: In the middle of a trade war with the United States, the president of China will visit Southeast Asia “President XI, let me say it. People there have no money. They cannot help you, they will not buy your things,” said O'Reilly. He also insinuated Xi Jinping by saying that this visit could be an effort to pass Chinese products with the label of other countries to avoid significant rates in the United States. “Perhaps he wants enough Chinese products through the Vietnamese label, but it is easily captured. If China loses the American market, it is exhausted,” he added, laughing. In his declaration, O'Reilly boasts of the United States which, according to him, have a very strong economy and high purchasing power, not the countries of Southeast Asia. “Because we (the United States) have money, we bought these items. Malays will not buy your things. They have no money,” he added. O'Reilly's comments emerged among the tensions of the trade war between China and the United States, following the new pricing policy imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese products up to 245%. In response, President Xi Jinping made a diplomatic visit to three countries in Southeast Asia to strengthen trade relations and find an alternative market. XI started his visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, 2025, was greeted by President Luong Cuong. Read also: Label mode made in Vietnam in the American-Chinese trade war There, the two countries have signed a certain number of strategic cooperation agreements. In addition, XI left Malaysia from April 15 to 17 to strengthen trade and investment relations, in particular in the Belt and Road initiative). The 71-year-old man ended his trip to Cambodia on April 17, one of the closest allies in China in Southeast Asia. Malaysia response Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described O'Reilly's comment as an arrogant and stupid statement. Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that the commentary reflects O'Reilly's lack of understanding on the latest reality in Southeast Asia. “This is a clear appearance of extreme pride by individuals who, in reality, lacks information, stupid and who believe that only their groups or nations succeed,” he said. Also read: Chinese President Xi Jinping in Malaysia continue the Southeast Asian tour Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



