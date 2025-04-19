The court faces a power failure during the defamation case of the PM Shehbaz Sharif – Pakistan





A hearing was held before the Lahore district court concerning the defamation trial of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs to request 10 billion rupees against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. The Prime Minister appeared via a video link, but the session was interrupted by a power failure.

Before the counter-examination, Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in, saying, I will say the truth and I will not make false statements.

During the procedure, PTIS lawyer Muhammad Hussain Chotya, questioned the Prime Minister on various points. A key question was whether Shehbaz Sharif recognized that his complaint had not been filed by the district court.

The Prime Minister replied, I wrote in writing that the complaint was filed with the district judge.

Shehbaz Sharifs' lawyer intervened, saying that the question had already been resolved, while the PTI lawyer insisted on their right to oppose.

The lawyer also asked, admit that you have not included the house of the media as a party in your complaint? Shehbaz Sharif confirmed, it's correct.

When asked if it was true that Imran Khan had not directly accused it of 10 million rupees, replied Shehbaz Sharif, this baseless allegation was made on television several times in front of everyone.

The PTI lawyer also pointed out that their customers' declaration had been broadcast on two private television channels, suggesting that Shehbaz Sharif deliberately hid this information. The Prime Minister replied that he was not aware that the programs had been broadcast.

In a lighter moment, when asked if questions could be asked in Punjabi, Shehbaz Sharif smiled and encouraged, you are welcome.

The hearing was temporarily adjourned due to the unexpected power failure.

Background

In April 2017, during a rally, Imran Khan alleged that he was offered 10 billion rupees by the Minister of the time, Shehbaz Sharif, to remain silent on the issue of Panama's papers.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif filed a defamation complaint against Khan for 10 billion rupees in July 2017 with the Lahore sessions court.

He argued that as a member of a respected political family and the brother of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he was held in high esteem on a national and international level because of his public service.

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif had sent a legal opinion to Imran Khan, demanding apology for alleging that Javed Sadiq was an alleged leader benefiting from billions.

Imran Khan had also affirmed in a video on his social media that if he and his party remained silent on the Panama newspapers, the ruling party could offer them a substantial financial agreement, referring to the offer of 10 billion rupees as an example.

