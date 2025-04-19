A month since the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul Imamoglus, the young people of Turkiyes refuse to retreat

Istanbul, last April 19 in imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, may have ousted the largest REPEPE TAYYIP ERDOGANS rival, but the Turkish president has trouble eliminating the spirit of inflamed protest among young Turkiyes.

When Imamoglu was arrested on March 19, huge crowds started rallying outside the town hall of Istanbul every night, the demonstrations quickly spreading through the country in the largest wave of Turkiyes disorders since 2013.

Although mass manifestations have decreased Eid festivities at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the demonstrations have taken over in the last 10 days in the universities of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In recent days, the spirit of rebellion has spread to dozens of schools following a decision by the AKP rooted by Islamist Erdogans to replace certain secondary teachers in a move considered as a government offer.

There was already a feeling of resentment (among young people), but he crystallized in a more open rejection of the AKP since mid-March, AFP of Demet Lukuslu, professor of sociology at the University of Istanbuls Yeditepe, told AFP.

For some young people, it was a rejection of the company becoming more conservative and Islamized and a request for more rights and freedoms.

Break the silence

This decision against Imamoglu, who was appointed candidate of the CHPS opposition for the 2028 presidential race on the day of her imprisonment in a transplant investigation, sparked a wider wave of anger through Turkiye, which has been led by Erdogans AKP since 2002.

It is an accumulation of anger among millions of young people who have never known the AKP and who did not feel heard, explained EDA, who is in her last year in a high school in Istanbul where demonstrations took place this week.

We want to break the silence that the government has used to establish its control, said that this 17 -year -old who had not given him the surname, stressing that dozens of hundreds of students arrested for demonstrations were still in prison.

Yesterday, Turkiye began the first in a series of mass trials with 189 people in the platform on alleged offenses linked to the demonstrations, with many students among the defendants.

While the hearing began, hundreds of supporters protested outside, closely watched by a police army, said an AFP correspondent.

We are here for the tests of our friends who are in detention. If by their side, we will not leave them alone, a student told Ahmetcan Kaptan to AFP.

We have overcome our fear and were stronger, more united, he said.

Financial reaction

The Imamoglus judgment, which was largely denounced as a way to leave the leader CHP, also had economic implications.

Aside from a call for opposition to boycott companies considered to be close to the government, the Benchmark of Istanbuls Bist 100 Bourse fell by almost 14% during the month.

And the Turkish LIRA has lost almost eight percent against the dollar, reaching a hollow of all time despite an injection of $ 50 billion by the central bank to limit damage.

On Thursday, the bank was forced to increase its key interest rate for the first time since March 2024, which brought it to 46%, compared to 42.5%.

The troubles also feared the recent efforts of governments to draw a line under the conflict with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK).

This week, the nationalist ally of Erdogans Devlet Bahceli called Imamoglu to be judged as soon as possible, some speculating to derail the efforts to disarm and dissolve the PKK.

The head of the opposition and chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, who asked for elections in Snap, called for a new mass demonstration at 1300 GMT today in Yozgat, the capital of a rural central province.

Earlier this month, farmers in the region were slapped with traffic fines to organize a tractor protest in the face of the arrest of Imamoglus, Ozel should lead a tractor in the gathering of the city center for today. AFP