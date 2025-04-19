Politics
A month since the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul Imamoglus, the young people of Turkiyes refuse to retreat
Istanbul, last April 19 in imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, may have ousted the largest REPEPE TAYYIP ERDOGANS rival, but the Turkish president has trouble eliminating the spirit of inflamed protest among young Turkiyes.
When Imamoglu was arrested on March 19, huge crowds started rallying outside the town hall of Istanbul every night, the demonstrations quickly spreading through the country in the largest wave of Turkiyes disorders since 2013.
Although mass manifestations have decreased Eid festivities at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the demonstrations have taken over in the last 10 days in the universities of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.
In recent days, the spirit of rebellion has spread to dozens of schools following a decision by the AKP rooted by Islamist Erdogans to replace certain secondary teachers in a move considered as a government offer.
There was already a feeling of resentment (among young people), but he crystallized in a more open rejection of the AKP since mid-March, AFP of Demet Lukuslu, professor of sociology at the University of Istanbuls Yeditepe, told AFP.
For some young people, it was a rejection of the company becoming more conservative and Islamized and a request for more rights and freedoms.
Break the silence
This decision against Imamoglu, who was appointed candidate of the CHPS opposition for the 2028 presidential race on the day of her imprisonment in a transplant investigation, sparked a wider wave of anger through Turkiye, which has been led by Erdogans AKP since 2002.
It is an accumulation of anger among millions of young people who have never known the AKP and who did not feel heard, explained EDA, who is in her last year in a high school in Istanbul where demonstrations took place this week.
We want to break the silence that the government has used to establish its control, said that this 17 -year -old who had not given him the surname, stressing that dozens of hundreds of students arrested for demonstrations were still in prison.
Yesterday, Turkiye began the first in a series of mass trials with 189 people in the platform on alleged offenses linked to the demonstrations, with many students among the defendants.
While the hearing began, hundreds of supporters protested outside, closely watched by a police army, said an AFP correspondent.
We are here for the tests of our friends who are in detention. If by their side, we will not leave them alone, a student told Ahmetcan Kaptan to AFP.
We have overcome our fear and were stronger, more united, he said.
Financial reaction
The Imamoglus judgment, which was largely denounced as a way to leave the leader CHP, also had economic implications.
Aside from a call for opposition to boycott companies considered to be close to the government, the Benchmark of Istanbuls Bist 100 Bourse fell by almost 14% during the month.
And the Turkish LIRA has lost almost eight percent against the dollar, reaching a hollow of all time despite an injection of $ 50 billion by the central bank to limit damage.
On Thursday, the bank was forced to increase its key interest rate for the first time since March 2024, which brought it to 46%, compared to 42.5%.
The troubles also feared the recent efforts of governments to draw a line under the conflict with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK).
This week, the nationalist ally of Erdogans Devlet Bahceli called Imamoglu to be judged as soon as possible, some speculating to derail the efforts to disarm and dissolve the PKK.
The head of the opposition and chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, who asked for elections in Snap, called for a new mass demonstration at 1300 GMT today in Yozgat, the capital of a rural central province.
Earlier this month, farmers in the region were slapped with traffic fines to organize a tractor protest in the face of the arrest of Imamoglus, Ozel should lead a tractor in the gathering of the city center for today. AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2025/04/19/a-month-since-istanbul-mayor-imamoglus-jailing-turkiyes-youth-refuse-to-back-down/173699
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Supreme Court blocks Donald Trump's deportations under the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies
- Jokowi diploma case and the high cost of honesty in this country
- Michigan Football Spring Game Takeaways: Bryce Underwood makes debut
- British couple in Italy, police said the cable killed in a car accident among four people. #Bbcnews
- 'Antidepressants are like alcohol or cannabis' | Joanna Moncrieff
- Today's earthquake in Delhi now: Afghanistan hit 5.5 earthquakes, felt tremors in Delhi
- “The Islamic world has not protected Palestine”, Erdogan speaks with a “broken heart” of massacres in Gaza – Telegraph
- Hugo Calderano surprises Wang Chuqin and Dfiera Lin Shidong in the Macao World Cup final
- China requires new prohibitions at missionary work: no preaching, schools
- Why have Trump voters have no regrets? Because the people they hate are injured more | Arwa Mahdawi
- In addition to the irregularities of a diploma, digital forensic experts also find the difference between Jokowi's thesis and his classmates
- #Ohlplayoffs Morn Minute: April 18, 2025