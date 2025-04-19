Accept mass representatives, Jokowi refused to show a diploma unless the court asks by the court

Deteksi.co-Solo, Ri Seventh President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) refused to show the original diploma he obtained from the Faculty of Forestry of Gajah Mada University (UGM) when he received mass representatives from the Ulama solo and activists of defenders (TPUA) at his residence, Solo, Wednesday 4/16/2025).

Jokowi stressed that he had no obligation to show the authenticity of his diploma to the masses. He only wanted to show the diploma if he was ordered by the court.

“Alhamdulillah, I received him earlier in the house. Anyway, he wants to be friendly, of course, I accept it well,” said Jokowi after receiving representatives from TPUA.

Jokowi revealed that the representatives of the TPUA meeting asked him to show his original diploma. But he refused.

“There is no obligation on my part to show it, and there is also no authorization to regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” said Jokowi.

However, the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka stressed that he was ready to show his original diploma if he was led by the Court.

“I am ready to come and show the original diploma. But the judge asked. The court asks,” he said.

According to Jokowi, UGM gave a fairly clear answer. He made sure that UGM had a file of his educational history at the Faculty of Forestry UGM

“It is therefore quite clear, UGM also gave a clear and clear explanation,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi accepted mass representatives but did not want to show the original diploma

The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received four representatives from the Mass of the Ulama Defenders and Activists (TPUA) who asked Jokowi to show his Forestry Gajah MADA University (UGM).

Surveillance Cnnindonesia.com, Vice-President of TPUA, Rizal Fadilah, negotiated with the police at the mouth of the northern gang of Kutai Sektiar 09.50 WIB. They were accepted by Jokowi at his residence after waiting for a few minutes in the transit room.

“Like the others, we want to be friendly. Secondly, we want to obtain information, a confirmation, even if possible a verification linked to the diploma of Pak Jokowi,” said Rizal after the meeting.

However, said Rizal, Jokowi was reluctant to graduate to TPUA representatives. Jokowi only wants to show his diploma if he was ordered by the court.

“But it seems that it was not happy to show the diploma and returned to the judicial process. If the court was ordered,” he said.

By obtaining this answer, Rizal also insisted that Jokowi responds to TPUA requests. He reasoned, the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma had been presented several times to the court.

“It turns out that the court has never ordered,” he said.

Even the trial linked to the Jokowi diploma in court has never reached the subject of the case.

“So how should we ask for the basis of evidence?” He said. (SYD / GIL)

Source, CNN Indonesia