The youngest cricket player from IPL History hits six with his first tournament ball





At only 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi began his already historic IPL career by hitting six points of his first ball, but the Wonderkid could not help the Royals of Rajasthan in a victory Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a brand during his IPL inch (Picture: Money Sharma / AFP via Getty Images )) Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the story on Saturday by becoming the youngest cricket player to play in the IPL – and he struck a magnificent six of his first ball. The star of Rajasthan Royals, at only 14 and 23 days old, launched his IPL career in style by breaking a delivery of Shardul Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants in the stands. Suryavanshi struck three other six and two, when he ended his blow with praise 34 flow only 20 balls. The feeling of teenagers was then perplexed by the Indian goalkeeper Rishabh Pant after a delivery by Aiden Markram. While returning to the pavilion, an emotional suryavanshi was seen wiping tears. The 14 -year -old was included in the Royals team for 2025 as an impact player, and he opened the striker with Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Captain Sanju Samson, only for RR to undergo his fourth consecutive defeat. Suryavanshi had only 13 The Royals Chiefs paid a fresh 11 m (103,789) to get their hands. He had already trained with the Royals, who faced competition from the Capitals of Delhi. The left -handed striker made a name for himself by representing his condition in the national championships and in India at the level of the under 19s. The highest point of the Suryavanshi career before the start of the IPL was its magnificent century of 58 balls as a opener in an unofficial test of the under 19s against Australia, shortly before RR did it. Find out more: Freddie Flintoff's heartbreaking response to the injuries “who have life” revealed in new imagesFind out more: The legend of England, the wife of Alec Stewart, Lynn, died after a 12 -year -old breast cancer battle Talk to ESPN Cricinfo After the IPL auction, the CEO of Royals, Jake Lush McCrum, explained: “He was in our high performance center in Nagpur, there were tests and really impressed our coaching configuration there. “It is an incredible talent and of course, you must have confidence so that it can go to the IPL level. So, a lot of work will pass in the coming months to continue to develop it but the hell of a talent and we are really delighted to have it in the context of the franchise.” Who will win the IPL 2025? Give us your prediction in the comments section. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was emotional after being dismissed (Picture: Pankaj Naigap / Getty Imaging )) His official coach is his father, Sanjeev, but now he works under Rahul Dravid, former head coach of India. Dravid said about Suryavanshi's progress last month: “He trains very well and he looks like a very good exciting talent. “But there are also other equally good players and a part of our responsibility is to prepare it well, give it a little time in the environment, let it get used to it and train with the players, give it an idea of ​​the environment, all these experiences are great experiences for him, rather than putting him directly in front of the crowd.

