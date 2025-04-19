India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in the state of Haryana, took a jibe among the country's Muslims while defending the controversial amendments to the Waqf properties.

The right chief Hindu strangely suggested last week that Muslim men were pushed to repair jobs of the cycle due to the abusive use of WAQF properties.

The Hindu right in India on social networks has often used hatred campaigns against Muslims in the country, qualifying them as illiterate, making odd jobs and terrorists.

But this time, Muslims seem to have taken social media and responded to Modis Perforation repair degrading trope.

A professor of Muslim physics went to X and shared a photo of himself resolving a complex equation while writing sarcastically that he was looking for punctures on the board of directors of the class and it is a Waqfs error that he did what he was doing.

A Muslim engineer, while sharing a photo of himself working on a computer, wrote sarcastically that he repaired the punctures. While another Muslim graduate shared an image of convocation of the prestigious and the best engineering institute in India, again describing the sarcastic image as a puncture work.

A doctor of a pShared religious hospital A legend of a surgical procedure, again writing a legend that he fixed the perforations. Similar articles were shared by a Muslim historian, an archaeologist, entrepreneurs and many other educated professionals.

Known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, Prime Minister Modi has often received flaks from the country's opposition and Muslim leaders.

The telegraph reported that without slogans or speeches, they have chosen to show their reality as doctors, consultants, engineers and teachers by adding a dose of irony to their publications.