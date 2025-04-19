Imran Khans, the ex-wife, Avantika Malik admits being convinced that she would die if their marriage was breaking: you hang on to this man in your life





Avantika Malik recently opened about one of the most difficult phases of his life separation from the actor Imran Khan. Sharing her trip to a recent conversation, she revealed how experience pushed her in a deeply emotional space, filled with fear, sorrow and uncertainty.

Despite having seen the divorce within his own family and watching his mother wear it with pride, Avantika admitted to the healing circle with Janice Sequeira that in front of her own marriage had not taken place. The idea of ​​being alone filled it with dread. She believed that she would not do him without Khan by her side.

Thinking about the painful moment when she and Imran decided to separate, Avantika described her as a personal loss so intense that he had the impression that someone from the family had died. She said she couldn't stop crying and life would not move on. Her fear, she explained, stems from a lack of faith in itself and its ability to manage life independently.

She admitted to having emotionally according to Imran and shared, I do not know if it slips from dad problems, the problems of childhood abandonment. So, you hang on to this man in your life and that this man will save me and protect me and only this man can do it for me. And I was convinced.

At the time of their separation, Avantika was also not financially independent, which made the situation even more overwhelming. I felt like I did not survive a day without this guy, she recalls.

While the first days were extremely painful, Avantika finally learned to accept the situation. She started to understand that two people can simply separate, and that does not necessarily mean that something terrible has happened.

She also opened the way their daughter, Imara, reacted to separation. Like any child, Imara had many questions and concerns. Avantika shared a light moment when her daughter asked once if she would get a new mumma. What Avantika replied, no, darling, you stayed with it.

Co-parenting, she said, was something that she and Imran have succeeded. Imara spends an equal time with both, which helped maintain stability in her life. We have common custody. She spends half of her week with me, half of her week with him, said Avantika.

