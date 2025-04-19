A diploma case that makes Jokowi hot more and more

Jakarta – Questions related to the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Always react a debate. Jokowi was frustrated by these accusations. Jokowi firmly denied the accusations false degree. Jokowi also examined legal measures related to the accusation. Initially, the mass of the Ulama defenders team and activists (TPUA) came to Jokowi's residence on Wednesday (04/16/2025) to request the clarity linked to the diploma. TPUA said it was received by Jokowi for 20 minutes in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. However, Jokowi has not shown a diploma. Scroll to continue with content “No, Mr. Jokowi does not show. It seems that it is not happy to show the diploma like that, and returns to the legal process that the court is ordered, it will be demonstrated,” reported the vice-president of TPUA, Rizal Fadhilah after the meeting with Jokowi, reported by Detikjateng, Wednesday 16/4). Even if his group came to Jokowi to see the original diploma. They said they were not satisfied to simply obtain an explanation from the UGM. “We said that yesterday, we went to the UGM and that we said that from the UGM could not show a diploma. The diploma could only be demonstrated by the owner,” he said. “Therefore, we arrive at the owner. But it turns out that the owner himself does not even show a return to the legal process. Then, we give that the court was also made,” he continued.

Ready to show a diploma if the court is asked 7th Jokowi President (Tara Wahyu NV / Detikjateng) Jokowi pointed out that they were ready to show the original diploma. However, Jokowi has only shown the diploma if the court asked. “I said that if the original diploma was questioned by the judge, the court was asked, I was ready to come and show the diploma of origin. But the judge asked, the court,” said Jokowi after receiving the Mass of the defenders of Ulama and the militant team at his residence in Solo, as Detikjateng reported on Wednesday 16/4). Jokowi said he had no obligation to have a diploma with TPUA. He said TPUA was also not authorized to regulate it by showing the original diploma. “He asked me to show me the original diploma. I said that there was no obligation on my part to show them,” he said. Jokowi said Gadjah Mada (UGM) university has also clearly said that the diploma. “It is very clear, yesterday at the UGM, had given a clear and clear explanation,” he said. Jokowi also planned to bring this accusation into the field of law. Jokowi said the accusation of false diplomas had become slander. “I consider it because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, I plan to report it, bringing this to the field of law,” said Jokowi.

Lawyers began to study the legal stages Jokowi's lawyer examined the legal channels linked to the fake diploma accusations. (Doc. Special) Legal authority Jokowi In the midst of studying to bring legal action linked to the accusations of the false diploma. The lawyer assessed that the accusation was a character killer. “We will continue to study, we will reserve, consider taking legal measures for anyone who tries to build stories, build negative things to kill characters against Mr. Jokowi,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Professor Dr Firanto like SH, MM, MH, CLA, in his declaration, Saturday 19/4). Firanto stressed that the diploma had been verified by the authorized institution. Among them, Kpu, Dean of the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM). “Because it is very brilliant, clear, was verified by the authorized institution, the authorities were transmitted if they want to communicate because the father (Jokowi) appointed us a lawyer in order to lead throughout the diploma submitted,” he said. He also asked the community not to build negative accounts on Jokowi. Firanto stressed that Jokowi would take legal measures to those who had harmed it. “To anyone, please stop building negative accounts, which are deceived, which are harmful because we have discussed and launched, reserved to take legal measures,” he explained. “And we remind anyone to never be or pay attention to transmitting information, not to disseminate slander or lies, because it will be followed in accordance with the applicable law,” he continued. Firanto said that the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was openly submitted, both by Jokowi and UGM. He also regretted the negative accounts which continued to be built by a number of parties. “If we also open the UGM page, it has also been displayed (Clarification of the Jokowi diploma) and continues to relieve or make stories, we are here assigned to the study and development of strategies for other legal stages,” he said. “We are reserved, a student to take legal measures related to those who try to transmit slander, trying to disseminate rather than the image of Mr. Jokowi,” he added.





Page 2 of 3

(“Shew /))

Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here



