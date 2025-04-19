Trump weighs peace negotiations in the Russian war against Ukraine





Marco Rubio says that the United States could move away from Ukraine-Russia Peace

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, told the press that the United States could move away from the peace talks in Russia-Ukraine if an agreement is not concluded in a few days.

Washington, with talks, President Donald Trump weighs whether to abandon his efforts to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The president has become more and more frustrated as negotiations have dragged out and approach his limit, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Trump promised during his White House campaign to end war in one day. He then gave himself a longer calendar, saying that in January, he expected an agreement within six months. His special envoy in Ukraine has set an objective to negotiate an agreement even faster during the first 100 days of Trump's mandate.

But a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin actually rejected an unconditional cease-fire proposed by the United States, that Ukraine accepted, in favor of close agreement on energy infrastructure, Trump determined that a peace agreement could not be possible and could ask his administration to withdraw from discussions.

The speed with which it could happen is both fluid and entirely up to Trump, two people familiar with his thought said. The president is negotiating by instinct and will make an intestinal decision when the time comes, they said.

My whole life was a great negotiation, and I know when people play us, and I know when they are not, and I have to see an enthusiasm to want to end it, Trump said on Friday. And I think I see this enthusiasm of wanting to end it. . . I think I see it on both sides.

The president had indicated a week earlier, when he spoke to journalists on Air Force One, that his administration would not hold countless series of talks. There is one point you need to be set up or silent, Trump said on April 12.

And at the end of a trip to Paris on April 18, where American negotiators met Europeans and Ukraine representatives, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump was likely to pass in a few days if no real progress towards peace was made.

We have devoted almost the entire presidents of the presidents of the first hundred days to the highest level possible to try to reach a peace here, said Rubio. And if it will happen, we want to help. But if that is not going to happen, we must know now because we have other things with which we have to face.

A White House official told USA Today that prevailing on national priorities would be a factor in the decision -making process, the president more likely to bring his team if he considers that negotiations are hindering his national policy program.

Pushing Putin: Trump said that he would quickly end the Russian war against Ukraine. But that is difficult.

In the oval office after Rubio's remarks, Trump would not say if he is ready to go completely.

But he confirmed the comments of Rubios and said that if for any reason, one of the countries makes things very difficult, was just going to say that you are stupid, you are fools, you are horrible people, and would simply take a pass.

Former United States Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried said he was not clear from Rubios Remarks, which peace talks would go.

What does leaving? Do you move away from Ukraine? Do our support? Leave Ukraine at the mercy of the Russians, said Fried, member of the Atlantic Council. Or it means moving away from talks, then deciding to do more pressure on Putin and more military support for Ukraine. His language could be interpreted anyway.

The administration did not declare publicly if it would allow Ukraine to buy weapons in the United States in such a scenario.

Trump threatened to put additional sanctions on Russia and secondary prices on his oil exports if Moscow refuses to engage in the peace process, but he retained Steve Witkoff, his special envoy to Russia, met Putin in private.

Rear Admiral of the US Retired Navy Mark Montgomery, former director of transnational threats to the National Security Council, said that Russia had not engaged in the process because it did not feel enough pain in the United States.

There are 0 degrees Kelvin Chance that Putin will conclude an agreement without a maximum level of pressure itself, whether by sanctions, by increased military support, regardless of, said Montgomery. These are the kinds of things that will move Vladimir Putin.

The United States has a peace framework

Ukraine accepted the temporary cease-fire proposal that the United States presented on March 11. The two parties then in principle agreed to a cease-fire on energy which has never been fully implemented in the midst of disputes on the conditions. The fighting of fighting in the Black Sea did not advance after Russia said that it wanted sanctions to be raised on its financial institutions to implement a maritime agreement.

The ceasefire prospects of ceasefire, the United States said they had presented a peace agreement this week in Russia, Ukraine and Europe. The administration did not make the document public.

In an interview that the Times of London published before the announcement, Trump Special sent from Ukraine Keith Kellogg suggested that the country could resemble what happened with Berlin, with British, French and others troops serving as a force for comfort in the western part of the country.

Ukrainian troops could patrol an 18-mile demilitarized area, he said, which would separate the western part of the country, which is under the control of Ukraines, from the East territory currently occupied by Russia.

He later declared on social networks that he discussed areas of responsibility for the Allied forces to patrol, without American troops, after a ceasefire and did not refer to a partition of Ukraine.

Rubio told journalists leaving Paris that the plan presented by the United States was wide and had not accessed the specifics of potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Ukraine delegation, which included President Volodymyr Zelenskyys, the best adviser, brings the framework to kyiv, he said. Rubio said he spoke to his Russian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, on the phone on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov qualified fairly complex negotiations after Rubio's remarks and said Russia is trying to resolve this conflict, guaranteeing its own interests and is open to dialogue. We continue to do it. “”

Trump criticized Zelenskyy before Paris talks for asking to buy air defense systems in the United States and again suggested that the Ukrainian chief began war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

I do not blame him, but what I say is that I would not say that he did the greatest job, said Trump as Prime Minister of Italy in the White House later in the week. I'm not a big fan.

Trump told NBC that he was annoyed in Putin at the end of March. He also told journalists that he had established a psychological deadline for Putin to accept a cease-fire. While Witkoff was preparing to meet Putin in Saint Petersburg, Trump said that in a social media post of April 11, Russia had to do negotiations to end the war.

Brian Taylor, professor at the University of Syracuse and author of the book The Code of Poutinisme, said that the Moscow and kyiv posts are still very distant, Russia fighting to captivate and control Ukraine. The leaders of Ukraine, for their part, push to maintain independence and sovereignty.

He noted that in early April, Putin sent her foreign investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, to meet Witkoff in Washington.

Putin is not really interested in an agreement at the moment, but he is very trying to change the blame for the lack of an agreement on Zelenskyy and Ukraine and also to attract Trump with all this line of parallel discussion to the broader American-Russian relationship, he said.

