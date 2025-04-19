Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Algeria for strategic discussions





Ankara / Istanbul Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will go to Algeria for strategic talks from April 20 to 21, according to diplomatic sources. During his two-day visit, Fidan will co-reside the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria joint planning group (JPG) with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, according to information obtained from Turkish sources of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Fidan, which should be received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, should also inaugurate the Turkish consulate general in Oran during his visit. During its meetings, Fidan should examine the preparations for the meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held during the scheduled Visit of Tebboune in Türkiye. The Turkish Foreign Minister should also address the negotiation processes for agreements to strengthen the legal framework between the two countries. Fidan should also highlight the need to effectively use opportunities in economic cooperation to reach the targeted commercial volume of $ 10 billion between Türkiye and Algeria. It should also highlight the importance that Türkiye attaches to improving existing energy cooperation with Algeria for its energy security. He will discuss potential projects and partnerships in the defense industry on the basis of mutual advantages and will exchange opinions on regional and global issues, in particular the Sahel, Libya, Syria and Gaza. Bilateral relations More recently, Fidan held a bilateral meeting with his Algerian counterpart on February 21 on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers held in Johannesburg. Attaf also attended the 4th Antalya diplomacy forum which was held from April 11 to 13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went to Algeria on February 2628, 2018 and January 26 to 27, 2020, giving new momentum to bilateral relations. During the visit in 2020, it was decided to establish the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between the two countries. The first meeting of the HLCC was held on May 16, 2022, during the visit of Tebboune to Türkiye. Accompanied by nine ministers, Tebboune signed 15 agreements and a joint declaration at the meeting. The joint planning group, which serves as a HLCC monitoring mechanism, was launched with its first meeting held in Algiers on December 10, 2022, co -gathered by foreign ministers. The second meeting took place in Ankara on September 7, 2023 during Attaf's visit to Türkiye, again co -gathered by Fidan and Attaf. Algeria is one of Türkiye's most important business partners in Africa and has a strategic meaning to diversify Türkiye's energy import sources. There are around 1,400 Turkish companies recorded in Algeria, including 60 construction companies. Turkish direct investments in the country reached $ 6 billion and the total volume of trade in 2024 amounted to $ 6.42 billion. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

