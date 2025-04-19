The threat of Trump means that the Ukrainian mineral agreement looks like a commercial movement





Ukraine started the day with, for once, the diplomatic wind in its sails.

He had finally agreed with a “framework” of mineral contract with Washington. An agreement that would see the United States investing in the resumption of Ukraine, in exchange on the one hand of the future profits of the country of its natural resources, its energy infrastructure and its oil and its gas.

There had also been a first series of peace talks between American, European and Ukrainian officials in Paris, who had been greeted as “positive”.

It was until US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened to withdraw from the brokerage of a cease-fire until progress appears quickly.

Through Ukraine, the hope of Ukraine, was hoped that the growing impatience of America with Russia would result in other sanctions for Moscow. Instead, the threat of the United States washing its hands on current peace efforts is more suitable for Kremlin than kyiv.

The consensus is that the collective weight of Ukraine and its European allies would always be insufficient to counter Russian aggression in the long term. Despite the continuation of her quest to conquer and occupy as much Ukraine as possible, Moscow says that she is still looking for peace.

What he has done was launching some of the deadliest missile strikes on civilians in recent days. In Kharkiv to the northeast, more than 100 people were injured and one person was killed after three hit a residential part of the city.

But these attacks did not bring the slightest conviction of the White House, which continued to use more sticks with kyiv, on break the military aid, and a carrot with Moscow, by improving relations, to bring the two parties to reflect his appetite for peace.

Kyiv accepted a full ceasefire after the United States interrupted its military aid and intelligence sharing. Moscow did not fold its continuous maximalist requirements of more Ukrainian territory and the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is difficult to see how this threat will bring a breakthrough.

On calm and open water from the Black Sea, Mykhailo commands his naval patrol ship made in the United States. As we hold on the bridge, I ask him if he feels that he is fighting for Europe, as well as for his country.

“If Russia occupies all of Ukraine, who knows?” he replied. “In 10 or 15 years, Russia will go to Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, to all Baltic countries, which is quite clear.”

American military aid for Ukraine will gradually run out. No more packages will be put before the congress or unlocked by presidential powers.

If Washington turns his back on these peace efforts, he would let Ukraine depend on his European allies to counter the continuous invasion of Russia. The consensus is that this collective weight would be insufficient in the long term.

On this coastal section controlled by the Ukrainian, Kyiv has a success. By launching drones western products and national products, the fleet of Russia has been constrained and a large shipping route has been restored.

But the problem for the defense of forces, as President Zelensky admits, is that the realities of the battlefield lost for a wider audience.

Although the United States and Ukraine are getting closer to this mineral agreement, the threat of the Trump administration leaves a company more.

He also poses bigger questions about the question of whether Washington cares about Ukraine in the long term, as long as American commercial interests are protected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy5rqvqg36qo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

