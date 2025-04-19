Faith can be a difficult and intrinsically political subject in China. It is stuck at the junction of the ideology of the CCP, which is atheist and prohibits its 100 million members from holding religious beliefs, and the Chinese state which officially recognizes and regulates five Catholicism, Protestantism, Taoism, Islam and Buddhism. With regard to Catholicism, the status of popes as a supreme moral authority for Chinas about 10 million Catholics represents a particular challenge for Chinese leadership and President Xi Jinping, which affirmed the supremacy of the party in all sectors of life in China. During his tour in Asia in four last countries last September, Pope Francis clearly explained his desire to visit China. Credit: AP But the question of the aspirations of the popes in China can depend less on the dynamics of power between Beijing and the Vatican, and more on the will of Xis to make a coarse political game at the service of its global ambition to weaken American domination and to strengthen the influence of Chinal on the apex of the global system. A visit to the Pope would give Beijing the printur of one of the leading moral personalities of the worlds to be used for his defense against the allegations of alliances led by the United States on Chinese human rights violations, in particular against the persecuted Muslim groups.

The welcome of the Pope in China will be a coup d'etat of public relations for China, which has tensions with so many nations, explains Dr. Kim-Kwong Chan, retired pastor and long-standing scholar of Christianity in China. Loading They will be able to say that even the Pope comes to China, so China seems to be fairly well accepted by this moral religious figure of the world. Dr. Michel Chambon says that the Vatican considers China as a powerful world actor with which he should promote closer links for his own soft power ambitions, in particular at a time when collaboration with Washington has become more tense under American President Donald Trump. The pope going to China will be a slap against Washington, known as Chambon, Catholic theologian at the National University of Singapore.

We don't just give the pope for free. We try to negotiate, he said. The sending of the pope abroad generally involves a vatican thrust to improve the situation of Catholics in the host country, or to ask for support for world humanitarian issues. Chambon does not think that the pope will get on a plane for Beijing so early, but says that China has not closed the door on the idea either. For the Chinese side, which the Holy See abandoned its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy that China considers its own territory, is a price that Beijing is likely to continue in future negotiations. The parishioners are preparing for mass at the Xishiku church in Beijing. Credit: Sanghee Liu The Vatican which is on a list of 12 states to have official links with Taipei, and the only one in Europe was opened on his desire to establish a permanent office in China, and some experts think that this would make diplomatic conversion if she assured the churches in Beijing.

The Vatican has a few cards in his hand, and he plays them very carefully. Taiwan is clearly a card, says Chambon. Poppes openings in Beijing are made as part of the controversial pursuit of the Vaticans of a rapprochement with the Chinese management. This led to a historic provisional agreement concluded in 2018 which sought to break a quarrel of several decades on which should have the power to name Catholic bishops in China by offering a process of joint recognition. The agreement also served a mutual objective by seeking to resolve a split in the Catholic Church in China. For decades, it has been divided between the Chinese churches of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association controlled by the State, monitored by the CCPS United Front Work Department,, And supposedly underground churches that rejected the interference of governments and professed loyalty to the Pope, risking the persecution of the authorities. A statue of wax of the holy mother and the Chinese son in the manchuria dress of the era of the Qing dynasty inside the Xishiku church in Beijing. Credit: Sanghee Liu The Vatican wanted to have a unified church operating in the open air, and the Chinese also wanted to also have something open under their observation and their surveillance systems, Chan.

The terms of the agreement, which has been renewed three times, more recently in 2024 for four years, have never been entirely disclosed. The Vatican said he gave the Pope the final decision -making power on the appointments of new bishops and, in return, he recognized the illegitimate bishops appointed by Beijing without papal approval. But the conditions were raped when the Chinese made a number of unilateral appointments in 2022 and 2023, forcing the Pope to ratify them retrospectively for the greater good. For the legions of criticisms in China and the West, the agreement has made too much control over religious freedom to the Chinese authorities and set out to the purchase of the criticism of human rights violations, including the persecution of groups of Uighur Muslim minorities. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former archbishop of Hong Kong, denounced the agreement as an incredible betrayal. When Zen was arrested by the Hong Kong authorities in 2022 for having helped pro-democracy activists during the repression of Beijing national security, the criticisms noted the silence of the popes. The Catholic Community of Beijing marks the start of the Lent period with crosses of ashes for a service at the Cathedral of Xishiku. Credit: Sanghee Liu Some people thought that the underground church had suffered the most and was then thrown under the bus … and that the Vatican played directly in the hands of the government, explains Father Paul Marani, an expert in Christianity in China at the University of Santa Clara.

Francis has devoted 10 bishops since the 2018 agreement, and today most of the Catholic churches in China are part of the state sanctioned system. However, up to 10 bishops who refused to register for the Vatican-China agreement faced an indefinite detention, disappearances, police investigations, threats, surveillance and interrogation, revealed a Think Tank report. Loading For its part, the Vatican conceded that the agreement was not the best possible deal, but the best it could get. There is no sign, however, that he moved the dial on the aspirations of the China tour. It does not seem to me that, so far, there are the conditions of this wish of the Pope to materialize, said last year Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Vatican and a key architect of the agreement.

Xishiku's cathedral, one of the oldest and largest churches in Beijing, is sanctioned by the state. He disturbs the revealing embellishments of the Sinicization campaign of religion, which seeks to assimilate religions to Chinese culture while ensuring compliance with the ideology of the CCP. The Gothic towers decorated with cathedrals are framed by traditional red Chinese pagodas, which are on each side of the building, and two large statues of stone lion flank the stages leading to the entrance a striking visual metaphor of Catholicism stuck between Chinese culture. Inside, religious iconography has distinctive Chinese development. A statue of wax of the holy mother and the son depicts a Chinese Mary and stylized Jesus in the Mancharian clothes of the Qing dynasty. The depth of the agenda of the XIS siniste has been incorporated into Catholic services and religious lessons through China is not clear, although the regulations issued by the State in 2021 called for the clergy to love the homeland, to support the Leadership of the PCC and to promote sinistering through their sermons. Policy has added to the alarm shared by the criticism of Francis who accuse him of selling to the CCP. The supporters of the Vatican approach say that it is based on a pragmatic reality that the control of the Chinese state reaches all aspects of the life of citizens and working within the system offers Catholics a relative degree of freedom to practice their faith.