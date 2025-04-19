Supporters of PRABOWO activists said that unscrupulous TNI generals are threatened with criminal

Call Indonesians

Aktualdetik.com – A certain number of actions of the Akhir Akhir group seemed to attack the family of the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and added to the agitation in the world of politics in Indonesia. The question of false diplomas and has now emerged an action of retired TNI generals which were luxules to abandon the position of Gibran Rakbuming from the legitimate vice-presidential seat of the Republic of Indonesia. Who are the elites behind the action? Here is the response of activists supporting Prabowo-Gibran as well as Indonesian jurisdiction practitioners. 04/20/2025.

No less than a month, Indonesia, which is now sent by Prabowo Suubianto and Gibran Rakbuming Raka as a vast ocean which is endless of anger attacks and an exhibition to large storms and waves. A certain number of major and spectacular problems have emerged in the midst of all the policies of the government of the President of the Republic of Indonesia at 08 Prabowo suffered and the vice-president Gibran Rakbum Rakbum in the transport of a large boat (Indonesia) towards the management and the objective of the last, becoming a society to the test.

Still in the pressure on the JCI and the attack on the exchange rate of the Roupie which is increasingly dropped compared to the currency of the US dollar, now the concentration of the government must be exhausted to review the storm of the false diplomas of diploma president of the Republic of Indonesia. Tni (ret.) Try Soetrisno.

Until now, the action of the TNI retired forum which has been reported by a number of online media was still a public discussion. But whatever the opinions of politicians and constitutional experts, a legal practitioner based on the constitutional law of Riau, Feri Sibarani, SH, MH, considers that it is contraindicated or the declaration of attitudes of a certain number of generals of TNI retirees which are viral thanks to the news of the online media.

According to Feri Sibarani, who is also the President of the Regional Indonesia Press Association (PPDI) as well as the director of the law firm, Perri Sibarani, the action of the desire of TNI retirees which is now viral in the online media can in fact potentially be expressed in criminal law, if the proposals of article 160 of the Criminal Code to commit crimes or proposals Criminal to commit crimes or proposals for the provision of article 160 of the Criminal Code to commit crimes or proposals in the provisions of article 160 of the Criminal Code to commit crimes or proposals in the provisions of article 160 of Crimon invites people to commit violence, riots or against the government.

Even the form and characteristics of the declaration of action he said, he had the potential to violate articles 207 and 310 of the penal code, insults him to the authorities or individuals, if propaganda illegally attacks the good reputation of a person or a state institution.

“Our analysis, in particular the action of calling us as a retired forum for the TNI, does not make sense. This really adds to the bustle of our country. The declaration is zero to the legal proposal. Referring to article 6 and article 7 of the 1945 Constitution provisions, so what is the basis?

According to him, the retired generals, who would have been supported by a veteran general, a former shelter of the era of the new order, as well as the former vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Soeharto, general (ret.) Try Setrrisno, understood the content of the Constitution of the State.

“In the process and the dismissal procedure of the President and the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, clearly, clearly and in detail in articles 7a, 7b, in the 1945 Constitution. President as mentioned in the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Feri.

Meanwhile, for his part, Feri Sibarani said, not at all by seeing the elements of the provisions of indictment in the actions of the retired people of the TNI. It was even mentioned, if the reference index and the base were the question of decision n ° 90 of the Constitutional Court concerning the age of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, it was increasingly vague and had no legal basis.

“The strangest in my opinion. Because everything went through a valid mechanism. The decision of the Constitutional Court, decision number 90 / PUU-XXI / 2023, is already final and binding. “Said Feri Sibarani.

He explained, in accordance with Law No. 24 of 2003 concerning the Constitutional Court, in the rejection mechanism of the president and the vice-president after having seen the alleged crime, and the betrayal of the State and other acts of law, there were procedures of trial in the RPR, whose results were submitted to the Constitutional Court. And the Constitutional Court examines and decides on the case, and declares the involvement of the president or the vice-president, the DPR asked the MPR to transmit according to the applicable order.

“So, make clear and clearly known the Indonesian people that the request for dismissal from the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabum Rakabum is not so simple. There is a legal mechanism which must be obey. Our country is a rule of law, not a bar.

In addition, Feri Sibarani also challenged the retired generals, to show which crime and betrayal of the country which had been proven by the vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia at 08 Gibran Rakabum Rakabum, it is therefore necessary to be replaced or infected. It is precisely according to Feri Sibarani, who often speaks through his Tiktok account so that the Indonesian people rather unite to encourage the Indonesian Parliament to immediately determine the law on asset deprivation for corrupters in Indonesia.

“If it is true that the retirees of these generals have the soul of the Korsa and the Patriotic Soul for this country, they should unite to encourage serious lawsuits against the corrupters who are continual in Indonesia. The fly has been immediately returned to the country,” he concluded.

Source: Press information

Author: Fit