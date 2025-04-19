Trump is studying how to remove the president of FED Jerome Powell, says the economic advisor





President Trump and his team study if the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is an option, according to the director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett.

Although appointed by the president and approved by the congress, the president of the federal reserve is an independent role. Powell was appointed to lead the Fed by Mr. Trump in 2017 and was renovated to serve another 4 -year term by President Joe Biden in November 2021. Powell's mandate as president of the Fed ends on May 15, 2026.

“The president and his team will continue to study this case,” said Hassett when he asked for a press group on Friday if Powell's withdrawal was likely.

Trump targeted Powell Thursday in an article on social networks, writing that the Fed should reduce interest rates and adding that “termination cannot come quickly enough”.

In a speech on Wednesday, Powell warned that the Trump administration's business war could lead to a higher combination of inflation and slower growth. This economic mixture describes stagflation – a “stagnation” and “inflation” mashup that characterizes the periods when economic growth vacillates while price increases accelerate.

On Wednesday, Powell also reiterated that the central bank planned to have stable interest rates for the moment, also arousing the decline of Mr. Trump.

“It is too late. Always too late. A little slow and I'm not satisfied with him. I let him know and-if I want, he will be very quickly there, believe me,” Trump told the White House on Thursday.

Can Trump fire Powell?

A historical decision of the Supreme Court in 1935 confirmed the power of the Congress to create independent federal agencies whose members of the board of directors could only be forced before the expiration of their conditions “for good”.

After Trump was elected in November, Powell said he would not resign if the president asked by the president, who had previously criticized his performance. Powell has also noted that presidents cannot legally dismiss or unravel the Fed chair.

But Trump dismissed two Democrats this week on the board of directors of another financial regulator this week, the National Credit Union Administration reported on Wednesday. And in March, the White House rejected two Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission, which historically worked as an independent bipartite commission.

Even if Mr. Trump could withdraw Powell, it is not clear that this would change the Directorate of Central Bank decisions on interest rates. These calls have made by the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC – a group of 12 members responsible for defining monetary policy – and not at the discretion of Powell.

Who would replace Powell?

Fed governor Kevin Warsh, 55, is a former leader of Morgan Stanley who was appointed to the Council of Fed governors by President George W. Bush.

Trump plans to select Warsh as a replacement for Powell, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. However, Warsh advised Trump to allow Powell to stay until the end of his mandate, added the publication.

Largely respected, Warsh is considered to be even more fellow – or willing to allow interest rates to remain high to control inflation – than Powell, according to a blog of January by the economist of Harvard Kenneth Rogoff.

