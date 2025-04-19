In addition to the irregularities of a diploma, digital forensic experts also find the difference between Jokowi's thesis and his classmates





Thesis Jokowii Jokowi Diploma False diploma Jokowi Writer: Rafika 14 hours ago | 125 views Jokowi's thesis. (IST) PRESISI.CO – Questions concerning the expertise of the 7th presidential diploma presidential Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have again returned to a public debate in recent weeks. The last account X (Twitter) belonging to a digital forensic expert, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa, accused the diploma belonging to the former mayor of Solo. Rismon has also downloaded a number of evidence which, according to him, showed irregularities in the Jokowi thesis document during his studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). The former speaker of the University of Mataram shared thesis photos belonging to several UGM alumni in the 1980s, including Sri Domingsih, Sigit Hardwinarto and Edy Triyanto, compared to Jokowi's thesis. All claimed to have graduated in 1985. The most striking difference, said Rismmon is on the first page and the thesis format. In the Jokowi document, he indicates the “thesis” as a condition for obtaining a baccalaureate, while the documents belonging to his colleagues wrote “thesis”. In addition, the name of the Jokowi thesis supervisor is also considered strange, namely Professor Dr. Ir. Achmad SOEMTO. This is different from other theses guided by speakers with degrees S1 and S2. “The supervisor of Professor Tu. Rare if for S1, generally only in S2, playing carefully but does not take into account the standards of the campus,” wrote the @DAD **** account. Another who collects a question mark is the signature of the examiner's council. Jokowi's thesis would only have a supervisor signature column, without including names or other examiners. Conversely, the thesis belonging to other graduates seems to include a complete list of examiners and is officially signed. “The signature column, only Joko signed. The Joko thesis examiner's council is not there, the others are there. The Joko Prof. Supervisor, the other S1 & S2. Criticism is also directed to the campus. Many citizens consider UGM as less responsive and not open to respond to public doubts. The promise to publish a video meeting between UGM representatives and Jokowi's lawyer, which took place on April 15, 2025, was not made. “If UGM is still a university institution that prioritizes transparency, UGM should publish a video meeting on April 15, 2025 promised by the vice-chancellor will be published intact without edition!”

Editor: Rafika

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presisi.co/read/2025/04/19/16020/selain-kejanggalan-ijazah-ahli-forensik-digital-juga-temukan-perbedaan-skripsi-jokowi-dengan-teman-seangkatannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos