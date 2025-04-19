Why have Trump voters have no regrets? Because the people they hate are injured more | Arwa Mahdawi





The stock market plunges, prices are increasing, federal workers are dismissed, students are torn from the street by immigration agents. The United States is a lot of things right now, but stable is not part of it. So, in the midst of all these disorders, how do all the voters of Donald Trump feel? Have buyers' remorse installed? Are they asking to ask themselves if the vote in a criminal sentenced as president a man who declared bankruptcy six times might not have been the wisest decision?

Not according to the polls. On the contrary, the United States seems to be a dith piafs nation: it regrets nothing. I am not saying that disappointed Republicans do not exist; Make enough excavations and you can certainly find some. And journalists have done a lot of excavations. During the first trimester of Trumps, there was a constant flow of media parts profiling the regrettable Trump voter. The genre remained popular during the first months of Trump 2.0. But, according to a segment which is well discussed by the main journalist of CNN data, Harry Enen, the survey proves that the idea of ​​unfortunate Trump voters is more a creation of media than anything else.

I hear all these stories, all these articles, all Trump voters, they regret what they did in 2024. I'm here to tell you, uh-uh. Very few regrets what they did in 2024, said he said on Wednesday.

Enten referred to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst which revealed that only 2% of Trump voters agreed with the declaration I regret of my [2024] Vote and vote differently if I could. It was almost half of the number (3.5%) of Trump voters who said the same thing in February 2017. Meanwhile, 74% of Trump voters said they feel very confident that they had made the right choice.

Of course, polls are still not reliable. Indeed, I will be a little cruel and send you back to a segment of five days before the elections, where the data guru examined three survey trends in 2024 which underlined a potential victory for vice-president Kamala Harris. If Harris won the signs was clear as the day, he said. In short: Mark Twain had the measurement of surveys when he said there were three types of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.

Asking people if they regret an important choice they have just made is also a busy question. Is it related to ask them, are you a full idiot? I would therefore treat these particular surveys with a dose of caution: it is not because people do not actively admit to regret their vote, that does not mean that they do not care about the direction in which the country is heading, or that they are delighted with the performance of Trumps as president. On the contrary, the notation of the approval of the assets is decreasing and many people are worried about inflation and higher prices. Everyone feels pain at the moment.

In a hyper-polarized country, however, which seems to really matter for many voters is not the amount of pain they feel, but if the other side suffers more. I could cite various academic articles on resentment policy; I could surface endless statistics on the subject. But I think the best summary of Trumpism is a quote from a woman called Crystal Minton in Back in 2019, which became viral after being included in a New York Times report. Minton lived in a city in Florida which had been ravaged by the double blow of a hurricane and a government closure inspired by the Trump administration and suffered. I voted for [Trump]And he is the one who doing that, complained about Minton. I thought he was going to do good things. He doesn't hurt the people he needs to hurt.

Currently, however, Trump hurts the kind of people that many of his voters seem to be interested in being injured. Hes a avenging angel, take revenge on elite institutions, scapegoats and bogeymen that the republican party has spent years blaming for the state of the United States. He reduced the financing of all the universities of the Ivy League, he called Woke and declared disconnected from American values. He left after transgender people. And he gathered immigrants and demonstrators, just as he promised that he would.

Trump does not only make everything he said to his supporters that he was going to do: he drags his detractors via unpleasant memes. He rubs salt in their injuries. There was what Marcus Maloney, professor of sociology at Coventry University in the United Kingdom, called a 4CHenification of American politics. The Valentine's Day of the White House Valentine's Day, for example, was a poem: the roses are red, the violets are blue, come here illegally and expel you well. Cute police appeared above the floating heads of Trump and his border tsar, Tom Homan. And a video last month published by the White House showed that a man was expelled while the famous semilsisonics played in the background: you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here. Cruelty is really the point.

While Trump can hurt everyone he said that Hed was suffering, there is a lot of pain to do. There was a lot of anger from some of Trumps 'donors to Wall Street about volatility that presidents' pricing policy has injected into the stock market. Some of its billionaire donors, such as investor Bill Ackman, cried bloody murder. But for many donors, fluctuations in the stock market have no immediate effect on their lives. The highest 10% of Americans hold 93% of all shares. This is what happens when inequality reaches record levels: you get a group of people without losing anything, which means that they have little to regret. You tell people to burn the whole system.

None of this means that Trump voters are sheltered from remorse. With his price plan, he is just beginning. The president may be good with a boastful, but even his purest and hard supporters will realize fairly quickly that the food prices that Trump promised to lower on the campaign track do not drop, in fact. When the price of basic goods continues to rise, it is only for so long that you can continue to feed obvious people. Perhaps the misleading will not get so much rush towards dopamine to own the Lib when they cannot afford to have something else.

