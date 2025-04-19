Politics
China requires new prohibitions at missionary work: no preaching, schools
China has prohibited foreign missionaries from preaching and establishing religious organizations, justifying this decision necessary for national security. The latest restrictions, announced by the Chinese Communist Party, will take effect on May 1, intensifying the repression of Christianity in the country.
The newly revised rules explicitly prohibit non -Chinese citizens living in China to preach without authorization, found religious schools, produce or sell religious literature, accept religious gifts or recruit Chinese citizens as religious disciples, according to the Mission Information Network.
The foreign clergy can only preach if they are officially invited by religious institutions sanctioned by the State, and all the contents of preaching must receive the previous approval of the government.
The Chinese state media said that the restrictions promoted national security, describing measures as protectors of normal religious activities, noted the guard dog based in the United States based in the United States International Christian concern.
The PCC generally defines normal religious activities as those conducted strictly within the limits of the institutions controlled by the State. Independent religious groups operating outside these borders are often qualified by the government of worship or extremist.
The new legislation reflects the current campaign on China under President Xi Jinping to assert a stricter control over religious practices within its borders. XI first expressed an objective of subjecting all religions in 2016, a policy designed to guarantee that religious fidelity aligns with the priorities of the Communist Party.
Consequently, the religious institutions led by the State such as the Protestant Church with three Soi and Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association have become approved canals for religious activities.
The independent movement of the house church has particularly felt the effects of this change in policy. The raids and arrests targeting the members of the chamber church have become commonplace, because the Chinese authorities seek to dismantle groups considered as political security and social stability threatened.
A report by Chinas Global Times at the beginning of this year explicitly boasted of the increased efforts by the public security authorities to dismantle these groups in 2024, noted Washington stand.
The Ministry of Public Security has openly admitted that it has increased investments in the surveillance technology and the workforce dedicated to the supervision and reduction of the activities of independent religious organizations.
China uses in -depth technological monitoring to monitor citizens' movements and associations, assessing their loyalty to the Communist Party. This system targets in particular individuals associated with unregistered house churches or those who are inclined to religious practices outside the frames sanctioned by the state.
However, Chinese officials maintain their position according to which religious freedom exists in China, although in strictly controlled parameters. According to representatives of religious organizations already active in China, the new regulation will make foreign engagement much more difficult but does not stop entirely religious activities.
Organizations such as Bibles for China, already active in structures punishable by the State, believe that their operations may not immediately suffer under new rules. However, foreign missionary efforts involving visits, meetings with pastors and direct participation in the field will likely become more difficult.
Funding from foreign sources for religious initiatives in China is also faced with increased exam.
Arielle del Turco, director of the Center for Religious Liberty at the Family Research Council, expressed serious concern.
She told the stand that the justification of the Chinese of national security is inappropriate, and the ban on foreign missionaries to harm the international relations of Chinas.
Del Turco has urged the US government to closely monitor developments due to the potential implications for American citizens visiting China. She recommended that American leaders publicly condemn the actions of Chinese governments and keep a vigilant eye on the conditions of religious freedom in the country.
