Jokowi diploma case and the high cost of honesty in this country

PRESIDENT The 7th RI Joko Widodo was again questioned by the authenticity of his diploma. This time, it was not only a S1 diploma of the Faculty of Forestry UGM which was questioned, but also his graduate of secondary studies. Solo Muhammad Taufiq lawyer continued Jokowi at the District Court of Solo City (PN). The other defendants are the solo regional electoral commission, SMAN 6 Solo and UGM.

At the same time, Jokowi was also continued by default with the production of Esemka cars. The trial was recorded by a young man of Jebres, solo, named AUFA LUQMANA. The inaugural trial of this trial was to be held jointly with a lawsuit concerning a diploma on April 24, 2025.

The basis of the Taufiq trial with his legal team is the conclusions of his party that Jokowi is not a graduate of SMAN 6 Solo but the preparatory development middle (SMP). Sman 6 Solo Baru was created in 1986, so that graduates under the year of the diploma should be SMPP.

The reason for the KPU of the Solo City was continued, according to Taufiq, because the KPU had to verify the data, not just a photocopy of a legalized diploma. As for the trial in UGM on the grounds, it is impossible that diplomas are held or archived by the university. There is only one diploma, if the diploma is lost, a diploma replacement certificate (SKPI) is issued.

Jokowi's secondary school diploma would never have circulated on social networks, distributed by Umar Kholid Harahap. In his story, Umar said Jokowi had used a false secondary school diploma when he registered as a presidential candidate. The police then arrested Umar and appointed it suspect for the dissemination of disturbing information Hoaks.

One of the strengths is the stamp of the Surakarta 6 secondary school listed at the Jokowi diploma. A certain number of citizens said that the school was not created until 1986, while Jokowi graduated from the school in 1980. This triggered the hypothesis that the document was not valid.

Transparency of civil servants

The controversy over the Jokowi diploma that has emerged since 2019 heats up after Bambang Tri Mulono continued Jokowi to the Jakarta district court in October 2022. Jokowi under cover That in his trial accused the Jokowi's study diploma of the UGM was false.

However, Bambang Tri lawyer Muhammad Khozinudin finally withdrew the trial. The reason, Bambang was arrested by the police in the case of the propagation of Hoaks concerning the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi. Bambang with Sugi Nur Rahardjo alias Gus Nur finally sentenced to 6 years in prison.

The same trial was again filed by EGI Sudjana and a number of other parties at the Jakarta Central district court in April 2024, but the trial against Jokowi was rejected by the District Court of Jakarta Central. In March 2025, it was the turning point of the former professor of Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa, to animate the controversy. He questioned the authenticity of the thesis and diploma of Jokowi of the UGM. Indeed, the use of the new Roman police which was considered to be unusual used in the early 1980s.

On April 16, 2025, the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPU) team came to the UGM to request clarification on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. UGM said the clarification must be invited to Jokowi as a diploma holder. They then met Jokowi at his home, but Jokowi stressed that he would only have his diploma if the judge or the court asked him.

To a number of journalists at his home in Sumber, solo, Jokowi showed diploma documents from primary school, secondary, high school in UGM. It's just that Jokowi forbade journalists to take pictures of these documents.

Various accused parties SMAN 6 and UGM have brought clarifications. According to Sman 6, the Jokowi diploma was administratively valid and in accordance with the academic files of the school. The UGM has also repeatedly stressed that his party had kept all Jokowi proof documents until he graduated as a bachelor.

However, the attitude of UGM was replied by Mahfud MD as useless. According to the former Minister for Coordination of Policy and Security in the era of the Jokowi cabinet, the UGM should not need to get involved in the controversy. Because, he said, UGM as a party which publishes a diploma, and not as a holder of a diploma which was questioned by its validity.