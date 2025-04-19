The Supreme Court blocks Donald Trump's deportations under the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies





In the early hours of Saturday, the Supreme Court asked the Trump administration to suspend the expulsion of a certain number of Venezuelan men in detention using a law of 1798 traditionally applied only in wartime.

Newsweek contacted the White House press office to comment on Saturday by email outside ordinary office hours.

Why it matters

The Republicans enjoying a thin majority in the House and the Senate, the courts have undoubtedly become the main avenue to frustrate the policy of administration Trump, which saw a certain number of its proposals blocked or suspended.

In particular, the decision on Saturday was rendered by the Supreme Court, that thanks to the appointments made during Trump's first mandate, has six conservative judges against three liberals.

What to know

The Trump administration had sought to expel several Venezuelan men whom he accused of being members of Tren of Aragua, a criminal group which he appointed as a terrorist organization, using powers contained in the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies of 1798.

In its decision, the Supreme Court suspended this offer, writing: “The government is responsible for not withdrawing any member of the putative class of the United States inmates to the new ordinance of this Court.”

Two of the conservatives of the court, judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, said they dissident from this opinion.

According to Reuters, Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) completed an urgent request to the Supreme Court following reports that some men had been placed in buses and were about to be expelled.

The United States Supreme Court on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC (Main) and President Trump at the Oval Office of the White House on April 14, 2025 (insert). The United States Supreme Court on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC (Main) and President Trump at the Oval Office of the White House on April 14, 2025 (insert). Al Drago / Win McNamee / Getty

On Friday, during the hearing, a government lawyer said they were not aware of the plans to expel men that day, but that it could happen on Saturday.

On April 7, the Supreme Court judged 5-4 that the Trump administration could use the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to expel the alleged members of Tren of Aragua, but only if a judicial examination could take place.

They said: “The opinion must be granted within a reasonable time and so as to allow them to really ask Habeas in the appropriate place before such a withdrawal.”

Trump invoked the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, the same power used to intervene in Japanese, German and Italian during the Second World War, March 15, targeting the members of Tren of Aragua.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return to the United States since the Salvador of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who said that Ice was expelled due to an “administrative error”. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied that Garcia “would never live in the United States of America”.

Abrego Garcia was arrested in 2019 and accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang, that the Trump administration has appointed a foreign terrorist organization.

What people say

In its decision, the Supreme Court said: “There is a request before the court on behalf of a putative class of detainees asking for an injunction against their dismissal under the law on extraterrestrial enemies. The case is currently pending before the fifth circuit.

“During the action of the fifth circuit, the general request is invited to submit a response to the request before this court as soon as possible. The government is responsible for not withdrawing any member of the putative class of the United States inmates to the new ordinance of this Court.”

In its injunction, the UCLA said: “There must be enough time for individuals to revise themselves. As during the Second World War, this opinion must be at least 30 days before any attempted moving.”

Addressing NPR before the decision on Saturday, the Deputy Secretary of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, said: “We are not going to reveal the details of the operations to combat terrorism, and we respect the decision of the Supreme Court.”

What happens next

The decision on Saturday suspended the deportation of alleged members of Tren of Aragua, rather than banning it squarely, increasing the prospect that this could go forward if the Trump administration provides new legal insurance.

