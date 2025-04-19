PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia on April 22, meet the crown prince; Focus on Western Asia, maritime security. What about the agenda?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two -day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, his first trip to the kingdom after six years in the midst of a tumultuous period for the world economy.

Prime Minister Modi will meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, to deepen and strengthen ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on a statement on Saturday.

Modi will be in Saudi Arabia shortly after a planned visit by the US National Security Councilor Mike Waltz in India.

What is on the agenda Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next visit to Saudi Arabia would provide an important opportunity to discuss urgent regional and global developments, including the situation in Western Asia, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the maritime security threat posed by Houthi attacks.

“This is a very important opportunity to compare notes on several questions of mutual concern in the regional situation as well as on global developments and what you have referred to the attacks of the Houthis with regard to shipping and navigation, etc., is obviously something that India has also watched and also looked at with a certain concern,” said Misri.

“The developments of the region, in particular, more recently, we obviously have major concerns about the freedom of navigation, the safety and safety of our ships and our sea,” he added, referring to the strategic importance of the Red Sea and the nearby sausages in the middle of instability, “he added.

Misri has also said that discussions on the evolution of the situation in Western Asia, in particular the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, would also be in good place.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit a factory employing Indian workers and will interact with them during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Several softly between the two sides should also be signed. Some of them are in the last stage of approvals and brushing, and we will have more details to publish during the visit. I also mentioned in my previous remarks the importance of the relationship of people to people between the two countries. As I said, nearly 2.7 million Indians live and work in the kingdom. The Indian community includes the second largest group of Indians living abroad, said Misri on Saturday.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman's Visit of India Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud visited India for three days in September 2023.

Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud had attended a ceremonial reception in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. He also met President Doupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the event.

While speaking of India-Saudi Arabia links, the crown prince declared that there was no disagreement during the history of the relationship, but “there is cooperation to build the future of our country and create opportunities. Today, we are working on future opportunities.

Bilateral trade of $ 43 billion Trade between the two nations was around 43 billion dollars for the year 2023-24 with exports to the Gulf Kingdom mainly comprising petrochemical and oil products, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Indian industry.

Indian investments in Saudi Arabia have also increased in recent years, reaching a cumulative figure of around $ 3 billion in August 2023.

