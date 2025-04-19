



The demonstrators denounce what they consider threats to the democratic ideals of the nations.

Opponents of President Donald Trumps The Administration went to the streets in mass through the United States to denounce what they say to be threats to the democratic ideals of nations, in particular the deportations of immigrants and the mass dismissals of civil servants.

The demonstrations on Saturday there were rallies in the center of Manhattan and in front of the White House in Washington, DC, to a demonstration during a commemoration of the Massachusetts marking the start of the American revolutionary war 250 years ago.

The demonstrations come only two weeks after similar national demonstrations against the Trump administration attracted thousands of participants.

The organizers said they protest against what they consider to prevail over civil rights and the American constitution, including efforts to expel hundreds of immigrants and reassess the federal government in dismissing thousands of civil servants and effectively close entire agencies.

In Manhattan, the demonstrators rallied against the continuous deportations of immigrants from the New York public library stages.

No fear, no hatred, no ice in our state, they sang, referring to American immigration and the application of customs.

Thomas Bassford led Maine to Massachusetts to attend the reconstruction of the Lexington and Concord battles and the shot heard the world on April 19, 1775, which announced the beginning of the American War of Independence of Great Britain.

The 80 -year -old said that he believed that the Americans today were attacked by their own government and had to defend themselves. This is a very perilous period in America for Liberty, he told the Associated Press news agency, adding: I wanted boys [his grandsons] To find out more about the origins of this country and that sometimes we have to fight for freedom.

Elsewhere, demonstrations have been planned outside the Tesla car dealerships against billionaire councilor Trump Elon Musk and his role in the reduction of the federal government while others organized community service events, such as food drives, lessons and volunteering in local shelters.

Certain events have relied on the spirit of the American revolutionary war, calling for no kings and resistance to tyranny.

George Bryant, a Boston resident, was one of those who have proven to be in Concord. He told the Associated Press that he feared that Trump would claim a police state in America when he was holding a sign saying that Trump's fascist diet must go now!

The Trump administration, among others, has decided to close offices in the field of social security administration, reduce the financing of government health programs and develop protections for transgender people.

In Washington, DC, BOB FASSK said that he was released at the rally outside the White House by concern about the threats of regular procedural rights protected by the Constitution as well as social security and other federal security lead programs.

I cannot sit yet knowing that if I do nothing and that everyone does not do something to change this that the world we are collectively leaving for small children, for our neighbors is simply not the one I would like to live, said that a 76 -year -old federal employee of Springfield, in Virginia.

