Should the independent investigative team diploma?

Written by: Sultan nasir(Manager Kags Solo Raya)
Opinion | Isn't it tired of discussing the 7th former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is no longer in office? Compare with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), who after his retirement as president, takes advantage of his retirement calmly.
But it's different with Jokowi. Although he has resigned from the presidential post, he seems to have a great influence in the midst of the vortex of national policy. In fact, an audience thinks that he still has ambitions and playing active political roles. Popularity and attraction do not necessarily retreat, and because of this, its silhouette continues to be the subject of discussions of various sides.
History has recorded that all the presidents of the Republic of Indonesia have always been the subject of rewriting biography and other sides of their lives. Sukarno, for example, was written by his romance by Cindy Adams. Soeharto is represented on the side of power. Similarly with Gus Dur, Habia and Sby, who all have their own space in public literature. It is therefore natural that similar things also happen in Joko Widodo.
The story of Jokowi's life, both those who like to the public and those who harvest controversy, will certainly be written. Whether today, tomorrow or for the years to come, the books will always appear on who is really Joko Widodo. Want to be appreciated or not, the public will always get precious lessons from various stories.
One of the things that goes beyond now is the question of the Jokowi diploma. Consequently, there is no need for excessive fear if there is a group of people questioning the validity of the diploma of a former president. Especially if we see how the style of Jokowi political communication after his position as if he encouraged the public to continue to talk about him.
While being president, Jokowi's policies have a broad impact on many aspects of life: democracy, economy, parliamentary system, law, education, culture. After going down from the presidential seat, these various impacts would certainly continue to be felt by the community. The satisfaction of the public towards these policies is certainly relative and diversified.
Therefore, when there are parties that still speak of Jokowi, the Indonesian people should be a nation that respects the plurality of views, can accept differences in grace.
Independent team, why not?
From this, this document wants to invite the public to critically examine, in particular with regard to the role of the campus of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) when the controversy of the Jokowi diploma was prosecuted by a group of people. The incident of April 15, 2025 was very unhappy. Too many values sacrificed by the campus: morality, academic ethics, with cultural values which should be maintained within the framework of the trial-dharma of higher education.
Unfortunately, the campus actually took a position that seemed to be political, which of course did not solve the problem. This can even cause prolonged controversy and cause the internal loss of the campus itself, unless there are internal parties that play in the political sphere to invest in power.
To avoid politicization, maintain the Marwah UGM and present a legal certainty linked to the status of the diploma, an independent investigation team should be trained. The facts that have emerged in public spaces are very clear and open. The independent team can be made up of internal and external campus figures that have committed to the values of honesty, justice, transparency and academic integrity.
The incident on Monday, April 15, also became an important record. Instead of opening a dialogue and transparency room, the campus even limits the access and presentation of a group of degree defenders without official notice. This is a strategic error that should not occur in the academic environment.
If it is authorized to lie down, this case may in fact have a negative impact on the image of educational establishments and even potentially enter the field of law which is more complex. Thus, ARIF and the solutive stages must form an independent team as soon as possible to maintain the integrity of higher education and public confidence. ** (red)
