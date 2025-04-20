Speakers from Asia, Europe and the Muslim world have expressed urgent support for Palestine and condemned the Israel genocide in Gaza.

The speakers of the parliament of 13 countries met in Istanbul on Friday for the groups of parliament in support of the meeting of Palestine, where they published strong convictions of the assault in Israels against the Gaza Strip.

Managers have called on international organizations to take immediate measures to stop attacks, which have been continuing for almost 18 months.

Among the speakers, the president of the Malaysian Parliament Tan Sri Dato Johari Bin Abdul, who reaffirmed Malaysia, the firm support of the Palestins, the struggle for sovereignty and condemned the murder of civilians.

Palestine is not just a question of foreign policy for Malaysia, said Bin Abdul. It is a question of humanity and also, a question of conscience and conscience.

The president of the Pakistan Parliament, Serdar Ayaz Sadiq, echoes this feeling, declaring that the Palestinian cause transcends politics.

“The Al-Aqsa mosque is our red line and it will remain forever.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in the “group of parliaments in support of Palestine” that Trkiye will continue to firmly support the Israeli aggression in Gaza and will not remain silent in pic.twitter.com/vm9ekq78cf TRT World (@trtworld) April 18, 2025

The Palestinian question is not a political matter but a conscience test, said Sadiq. The feeling of justice, freedom and dignity has been stripped of the Palestinian people.

Sadiq has also criticized the obstruction of the Israels of humanitarian efforts, claiming that Israel has obstructed convoys of humanitarian aid, deliberately continuing to bomb the region and killed the staff of humanitarian organizations.

The President of the Indonesian Parliament, Puan Maharani, stressed that justice is the most urgent need in Palestine and has called on legislative organizations to assume responsibility.

As parliamentarians, we do not have the luxury of remaining silent, she said. Our responsibility is not only for our voters, but also for justice, humanity and peace.

In a video message, the president of the Spanish Parliament Armengol Socias described the Israeli campaign in Gaza as a crime against humanity.

After a two-month ceasefire, Israel violated the truce and continued to bomb the inhabitants of Gaza, kill more children, destroy health centers and explode ambulances with humanitarian workers. The massacre has reached an even more unbearable level, said socia.

It also discussed the broader implications of international inaction. What has happened in Gaza since October 2023 is a crime against humanity, she said. The unjust situation and the blatant assault on human rights and international law must stop immediately.

Spain, she added, recognizes the state of Palestine within the borders of 1967, and the Palestinians can count on the full support of the Spains.

President of precious Pakistan, Mr. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq addresses his moving at the conference defined to create a mechanism to stop the genocide in Gaza and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine under the group of parliaments in support of the Palestinian initiative@Naofpakistan pic.twitter.com/zbr7bvl6s1 Ali Ahn (@ alisahin501) April 18, 2025

Azerbaijan was also represented during the meeting by the deputy president of the Parliament Ali Ahmadov, who made parallels between the own history of Azerbaijans and the fate of the Palestinians.

Azerbaijan, having experienced 30 years of ethnic occupation and cleaning, condemned discrimination, human rights violations, ethnic cleansing, occupation and violence against innocent people all over the world, he said.

Ahmadov has raised concerns about disastrous humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The lack of food, water and health services in the region has led people to famine, he noted, stressing that the inability to provide aid has worsened the crisis.

Calling on a ceasefire, Ahmadov reaffirmed the support of Azerbaijans to Palestinian independence and stressed that the Baku Palestinian Embassy has been working for 14 years.

It is essential for the Palestinian people to live in dignity and security in their own country, for regional peace and stability, he said.

Ahmadov stressed that Azerbaijan supports a solution to two states with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and expressed its continuous solidarity with Gaza as a member of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

The meeting ended with renewed calls from all participating countries for global responsibility and an immediate end to attacks against Gaza.

Continuous genocide

Since the Israels have rené the ceasefire on March 18, he killed and injured thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and undergoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli army launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing more than 51,000, injuring more than 116,000, with more than 14,000 missing.

Despite the usual conviction of many countries in the world of Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold responsible Israel.

Israel is currently the subject of an investigation into the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while the accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are now officially sought after by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been widely defended, supported and funded by Washington and some other Western powers.

(PC, Anadol)