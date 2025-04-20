



According to people familiar with the Vatican thought, it is probably that Parolin discussed the Trump administration cuts to the USAID, a decision observed in the Vatican circles as an affront to the charitable efforts of the Church and reiterated the Pope's opposition to Trump's migration policy. During its papacy, Francis and its allies have repeatedly urged world leaders to treat migrants with dignity, frequently arousing criticism from the conservatives.

The visit arrives at a sensitive moment. With the health of the Pope still in question, the Vatican officials are wary of powerful American Catholic conservatives who try to influence any future conclave. American Catholics are also financially powerful, said a high -level clerk, which presents a danger at a time when the Vatican suffers from a reduced financial crisis.

In addition to this, the meeting is in the shade of intense negotiations between the EU and the United States after Trump slapped the block with 10% of prices on all exports, offering 90 days to negotiate a trade agreement before increasing the withdrawals to 20%. On Thursday, Meloni herself made a trip to the White House in order to convince Trump to work with Europe, although the feeling in Rome is that even if she charmed the president, she finally returned home.

During his visit to Rome on Friday, Vance largely reiterated the position of his boss, affirming the close ties between Italy and the United States and confirming that negotiations on prices would take place between Washington and Brussels. In practical terms, I think nothing has changed so far, said an Italian official. However, from a political point of view, she turned out to have a decent, normal and respectful discussion with Trump, not exactly something very common among European politicians in these days.

The diplomatic prospects of the Vatican visit are less clear. Some have suggested that the paroline which is considered less flashy and more moderate, than Francis, despite the broad sharing of his opinions could be more ready for the position of vances.

But the paroline is also in an awkward position. The diplomat, a clever pragmatist and one of Francis' longest allies, is considered a figure more moderate by the pontiff's criticism. But whisper that the Paroline was put in place to succeed Francis during the days of the Pope's disease, the cardinal played a disproportionate role, leading several prayer sessions apart from the amplified speculation of Saint-Pierre according to which he made an offer himself. This caused discomfort in certain districts of the Holy See, some seeking to brake it, said that the person quoted above, although others insisted that the loyalty of Parolin was never in question.

