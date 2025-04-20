It is true that a woman cannot have a penis, but it is just as true as Great Britain, where parliament is supreme, cannot have a Supreme Court. In fact, we should not have one well. Do not be carried away by a rare healthy decision of this horrible Blurite court.

Rejoice in everything you like about this result, but it is just the victory of a left faction on another. Moderately crazy leftists, who want to abolish husbands and fathers, still rush, unleashed what remains of the married family and private life. Their objective is the total triumph of the State on the individual, and they are quite close to their objective. The transgender frenzy was only a small, ultra-fine marginal faction of this cause.

Serious revolutionaries are ready to put this aside for a bit while they continue with the main event. But I doubt it has disappeared. The people who crushed him are themselves left-wing radicals. The conservative males remained wisely outside there, they would have been chewed in pieces.

Susan Smith and Marion Calder, Codirectors of For Women Scotland, celebrate with activists outside the Supreme Court

But it hurts to look at the patriots and Christians to explode balls because of a decision of the Supreme Court. The very title of this organ is an indignation against the rule according to which our elected and contradictory parliament is supreme.

It is a takeover, carefully prepared and implemented by cunning left lawyers who were and which are the inner nucleus of the Blairite project. Remember the former chief of the court, Brenda Hale, leading the government elected during the EU? These too shy judges are not elected, or even approved by part of the parliament.

The late Tony Benn asked a powerful person: how can we get rid of you? This is a key question, and the Supreme Court cannot answer it.

We can only get rid of it by abolishing it before it becomes too powerful. If it is not quickly canceled, it will be a kind of tyranny, making all our votes worthless. This danger is so much more important than the transgender controversy that our descendants will marvel that we did and said so little when we could. Why do we use all our energies rather than if women can have dangerous bits or not?

One of the main reasons For the absurd and raw view of the Ukraine War in this country is the BBC, which depicts the battle as a simple good conflict against bad. It's not.

It is the BBC that promises viewers: the more you try to drown reality, the more difficult work is to check the facts.

The recent BBC coverage of Russian bombings in the Ukrainian city of Sumy had a major impact, as well as the death of civilians at war is horrible. But was there a comparable coverage on the chain funded by the licenses when, last June, the Ukrainian bombs fell on a beach in Sébastopol, killing Russian civilians?

They killed four, including Two children, leaving 150 other injured. kyiv said at the time that Crimea was a legitimate target. I obtained all these facts on the BBCS website, But not from broadcasting equipment. Perhaps it was mentioned in the air, but certainly understood nothing with the prominence given to the horror of Sumy.

39 steps back towards a large era

Taina Elg and Kenneth Plus in the 1959 film The 39 Steps, directed by Ralph Thomas

As often these days, I couldn't find anything I wanted to see on television, so I decided to watch the Kenneth version more than 1959 of this sustainable thriller The 39 Steps, which I saw 65 years ago for the last time. It is not very exciting, but it is rather an incredible documentary on a missing Britain.

Besides the wonderful trains (a real dining car appears!) People were more polite, humor was nicer, the bureaucracy more flexible, the children more articulated and (in a key scene), a police officer easily admits to exceed his authority when he is firmly challenged.

No, it was not a golden age, but it is not either.

E-mail that could explode the Letby affair

What should we do with the current state of the Lucy Letby affair? The former nurse still requests the reopening of the case in which she was marked with mass murder and sent to prison until her death.

Did she get a fair trial? Not according to my estimated colleague Glen Owen. He reported a week ago that an email sent by the consultant, Dr. Ravi Jayaram, seems to contradict a vital part of the accusation affair.

Former nurse Lucy Letby still looking for the reopening of the case in which she was described as a mass murderer

An email sent by the consultant, Dr. Ravi Jayaram, seems to contradict a vital piece of the case on the accusation against Leby

In short, this 2017 email said that Ms. Leby had asked for help from Dr. Jayaram to treat a seriously ill baby (baby K). But in court, Dr. Jayaram said that she had done nothing about this baby. The evidence of Dr. Jayarams led to prosecution that Ms. Ledby had been caught practically in the act. This must have had a major impact on the jury. Because they have never heard real objective evidence that Ms. Ledby had done something wrong. If the testimony of Dr. Jayarams is now in doubt, he exploded the accusation file against Ms. Ledby with the violence of an H bomb.

Then, Monday, my estimated colleague, Richard Marsden, quoted a source close to the affair saying: The e-mail was disclosed to the accusation, the Defense team of Letbys and the judges of the Court of Appeal before his request to appeal his conviction in relation to Baby K.

There is no important contradiction between evidence of email and Dr. Jayarams, it was therefore deemed unrelevant.

We don't know who did this. Judge for yourself if the email contradicts the evidence, although the answer is quite simple for me. But did the judges of the Court of Appeal knew e-mail before they hear

Ms. Letbys pleaded to go to appeal against her conviction for the attempted murder of Bébé K?

I spent a few days last week asking for official sources. I could find anyone who would confirm that the judges of the Court of Appeal were informed of the email. Defense was definitively informed, as the law required. The accusation probably knew the police who, I think, discovered the problem. But the judges? No one could or say they had been informed.

In their judgment in October, these judges declared: we could not identify any question relating to Leby which has considerably left the evidence that he [Dr Jayaram] given in both tests. Could they have said that if they had seen the email? I think we will hear more about this email for too long.