In recent years, the concept of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become central to the political narrative of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), in particular under the Chinese President Xi Jinping (). While many Chinese in China and outside China adopt the idea of ​​national pride and cultural renewal, there remains a persistent error: rejuvenation must imply political unification in Taiwan. This notion, perpetuated by the CCP, is not only misleading, but deeply damaging to the spirit of what the rejuvenation means.

People must clearly distinguish the state of China () and the broader cultural concept of the Chinese nation (). The first refers to the geopolitical entity led by the PCC; The latter describes a vast and diversified community of people who identify with Chinese culture, heritage and values, regardless of nationality, politics or geography. This includes not only the Han majority and Chinas 55 of recognized ethnic minorities, but also Chinese communities abroad that have preserved their traditions.

Taiwan represents a unique case. Politically distinct for more than seven decades, he has developed a democratic system, a civil society and a cultural identity that is specific to him, but retains solid historical and cultural ties with Chinese civilization. Traditional Chinese characters are always used, festivals are widely celebrated and values ​​such as filial piety and humility remain deeply rooted.

The error lies in believing that rejuvenation requires putting Taiwan under the control of the People's Republic of China (PRC). This hypothesis is not only defective, but morally disturbing. It is equivalent to cultural pride to political compliance.

More importantly, he ignores the will of the Taiwanese. Decades of survey show a coherent preference for the maintenance of the status quo. It is not a rejection of Chinese culture, but a conscious decision to protect democracy, civil freedoms and human rights. For many in Taiwan, unification under the PCC regime means authoritarianism, censorship and the erosion of hard -won freedoms.

As Hong Konger, I can attest to these fears of the fears. We were promised 50 years without change in a single country, two systems. What we received instead was a rapid dismantling of our freedoms. The national security law has crushed dissent. The newspapers stop. Opposition members were imprisoned. Civil society has been reduced to silence.

To assert that rejuvenation requires unification is to misunderstand cultural renewal. Rejuvenation means restoring the pride and vitality of a people and their way of life. This means preserving tradition while allowing Chinese civilization to flourish in the modern world. Chinese diaspora communities in North America, Southeast Asia and Europe contribute enormously to the global understanding of Chinese culture. They teach their children the language, celebrate the lunar New Year and maintain ancestral traditions. They are part of the Chinese nation. Which are they also unified? Of course not.

Likewise, Taiwan does not need to be politically absorbed to be part of the Chinese nation. Its dynamic culture, its democratic institutions and its technological achievements undoubtedly contribute more in a significant way to the modern face of Chinese civilization than a binding unification has never been able.

The most dangerous aspect of the story of unification is the idea that military force could be a justifiable path. How can the murder of Chinese colleagues and the trauma of war are part of the rejuvenation?

It is not a renewal, it is regression. He recalls an age of imperialism and war, not the moral philosophy of Confucius or humanism rooted in Chinese thought.

The global consequences of such an invasion would be catastrophic. China risks sanctions, diplomatic isolation and possible prolonged conflicts. Any perceived gain would have the detriment of international conviction and internal disillusionment. The idea of ​​a united Chinese nation would be forever stained by the violence used to continue it.

Political sovereignty and cultural identity are not the same. Taiwan can be politically autonomous while remaining part of the Chinese cultural world. It is not a betrayal, it is reality. To embrace such diversity is much more consistent with the spirit of rejuvenation than to apply uniformity by coercion.

If Xis Vision really seeks to raise Chinese and restore the dignity of Chinese civilization, then it must make room for diversity, dissent and the different paths of modernity. Rejuvenation should be a matter of excellence, no obedience; Florying, not afraid; Unity in values, not uniformity in politics.

Those who believe that the great rejuvenation must include the political absorption of the Taiwans adopts a narrow and ultimately destructive vision. The real rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the celebration of resilience, creativity and the moral depth of Chinese culture wherever it lives and yet it is expressed. It is in construction bridges, not the walls; In the healing of injuries, do not open new ones.

History will judge us not by the lines that we draw on the cards, but by the values ​​that we choose to maintain. May rejuvenation be a rebirth of the mind and not a campaign of conquest.

John Cheng is a retired businessman from Hong Kong living in Taiwan.