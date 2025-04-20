The White House boasts of Donald Trump's meeting with Vince Vaughn





Twenty years after Vince Vaughn played a Washington lawyer, DC, in a divorce with a penchant to sneak into the parties of other people at Wedding Crashers, the actor returned to the country's capital and presented himself somewhere that his presence was very welcome.

Friday, the social media accounts of the White House published a photo of Vaughn posing with a smiling president Trump behind the desk resolved. “President Donald J. Trump and Vince Vaughn in the oval office,” said legend.

Meanwhile, the image was mocked like a kind of fictitious film poster sporting the words “White House Crashers”.

According to The Hill, the White House did not officially listed Vaughns' visit to the president's calendar for journalists. Entertainment Weekly contacted the actor's representatives to comment.

Friday's photo was not the first time that Vaughn, a professed libertarian, crossed Trump. In January 2020, during Trump's first term, Vaughn was photographed by speaking and shaking his hand during a university football match.

The moment aroused criticism of some on the left, although Vaughn later declared to the Los Angeles Times that the whole had been over-type. “In my career, I have met many politicians to whom I have always been cordial,” he said. “I met [Democratic former Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi and was also cordial. “”

From his personal policy, Vaughn has added: “I have no celebration that I support and that I approve. In fact, for me, it is sometimes difficult to find a candidate who, in your opinion, is philosophically coherent and not only with anyone who finances their particular party. It is as much as I will enter this stage.”

Wedding Crashers, one of the best known films in Vaughn, was released in July 2005 and also played Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour and Bradley Cooper. The film brought in $ 288 million to the world box office, according to the Mojo box office.

Vaughn's other screen credits include swingers, rupture, four Christmas, a real detective and a bad monkey. The film Netflix Nonnas, with Vaughn as a mourning man of the loss of his mother who decides to open an Italian restaurant employing only grandmothers like cooks, first on May 9.

