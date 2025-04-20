What Donald Trump said in the first reaction to Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia linked to MS-13





President Donald Trump defended the controversial deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a resident of Maryland sent to Salvador last month on Friday, despite a court order from the dismissal. Sharing a photo of a tattooed hand belonging to Abrego Garcia, said Trump, it is the hand of the man who, according to the Democrats, should be brought back to the United States because he is such a beautiful and innocent person. They said he was not a member of MS-13, even if HES was tattooed MS-13 on his joints … I must be authorized to do my job. Make America great again! Trump's remarks came in the midst of a renewed political controversy after the release of fresh images of Abrego Garcia, who seemed to be relaxed and smiling while sipping Margaritas with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in Salvador. The images were published on X by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who made fun of the statements earlier than Garcia was tortured, saying: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously raised death and torture camps, now sipping the Margaritas with Senator van Hollen.mean during stupidity From his criticism of the administration of the briefs and said, “Donald Trump, the worst of the criticism of the biffles administration and said,” Donald Trump, the worst of the criticism of the biffles and said, “Donald Trump, the worst presidency of his criticism of the administration of the briefs and said,” Donald Trump, the worst presidency of his criticism of the Biffes administration and said “. United States, allowed millions and millions of criminals, many of them, murderers, drug traffickers and people freed from prisons and psychiatric institutions from around the world, to enter these killers and very dangerous and poorly designed thieves. Tribunal's order blocking his dismissal. His lawyers claim that the expulsion has violated both regular procedure and international law. The United States Supreme Court has confirmed the decision of a lower court requiring efforts to return it, but the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt resolved by the Council. It is a regular procedure and the rule of law, said Van Hollen after meeting Abrego Garcia on Thursday. We will not give up until Kilmar has its rights of the regular procedure respected. Senator Van Hollens The visit to El Salvador was partly blocked by Salvadoral officials, who refused him access to the High Security Prison where Abrego Garcia would have been held. El Salvadors' vice-president Flix Ulloa also rejected a request for release from the detainee, saying that his government did not intend to return it. Democrats argue that the case illustrates the contempt of Trump administrations for legal standards, representative Robert Garcia calling for this a constitutional crisis. A democratic delegation, including Senator Cory Booker and the representative Maxwell Frost, plans to visit El Salvador to assess the status of Abrego Garcias. Representatives Riley Moore and Jason Smith visited Cecot prison, supporting the advantages of repression against undocumented immigrants. The administration also invoked crimes made by Salvadoral nationals in the United States to justify its policy, including the murder in 2023 of Rachel Morin.

