



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan organized a delegation from Hamas on Saturday evening in Ankara and discussed the cease-fire efforts in Gaza, the Turkish state media confirmed. The Hamas delegation was led by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, Head of Hamas Political Council (Shura). After the meeting on Saturday with Fidan, Turkish and Hamas officials “called for increased international pressure to ensure the without obstacle delivery of food, drugs and essential supplies in Gaza,” confirmed the TRT state media. Fidan and Darwish “firmly condemned” what they have described as alleged efforts from Israel to “move the Palestinians”. The meeting also discusses the West Bank, with Turkey warning that “Israel's actions to consolidate the occupation have reached dangerous levels, constituting a direct threat to long -term regional stability and peace efforts,” TRT reported. The two parties also called for the Palestinian unit and “efforts to promote reconciliation between the Palestinian factions” appeared on the agenda of Reunion, according to TRT. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Khaled Mashaal, senior Hamas responsible, as Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, examines during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. Illustrative (Credit: Turkish Presinial Press Office / Via Reuters). The official news agency of Turkey, the Anadolu agency, added that “Fidan had addressed the importance of unity among the Palestinian groups and said that Turkey was ready to make each contribution to the efforts in this direction.” Meeting between Hamas and the chief spy of Turkey The delegation of Hamas, which included the senior Hamas official, Khaled Mashaal, also met the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, according to a statement published by the terrorist group. According to TRT, talks between Hamas and Kalin have “focused on coordinating humanitarian aid efforts and strengthening international cooperation to meet the disastrous conditions faced by 2.3 million residents of Gaza”. “The discussions have also highlighted Turkey's preparation to mobilize other resources and diplomatic channels to accelerate aid.” TRT added. During the meeting, Kalin reaffirmed Turkey's opposition to “any project to force the population of Gaza”, very adding that Reunion “examined the status of international initiatives aimed at obtaining a sustainable and complete cease-fire”. This meeting also reiterated the “rejection of Ankara of the expansionist policies of Israel and underlined the commitment of Ankara to oppose any attempt at occupation or annexation,” added TRT. “The delegation also addressed the crimes of the occupation in the West Bank, in particular in Jerusalem and in the Al-Aqsa mosque, as well as the organized travel operations carried out by the occupation army in the refugee camps in the north of the West Bank,” added the official social media of Hamas. Turkish parliamentary declaration Earlier on Saturday, a joint declaration text in support of Palestine was accepted at a round meeting proposed by the great president of the National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus, and was supported by 13 other parliamentary presidents, reported the Anadolu agency. The joint declaration asked the Knesset of Israel to “withdraw all laws and legislative initiatives incompatible with international legal obligations and to establish an immediate and permanent cease-fire”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh attended the meeting where the declaration was signed. The other parliamentary leaders present were representatives of Jordan, Qatar, Spain, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Senegal, Water, Algeria, Azerbaijan and Egypt. In their speeches, they gave a message of “common solidarity for Palestine”, reported Anadolu.

