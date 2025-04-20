PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia next week | Latest news from India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week to strengthen the bilateral partnership and to exchange opinions on regional and international issues, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday. Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived for a reception of ceremonies at the Presidential Palace of New Delhi in April 2023. (Photo of file AP) It will be the third visit to Saudi Arabia and will follow a trip to India by Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in September 2023 to attend the Summit and co -president of the G20, the first meeting of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Council. Modi, who will be in Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of the Crown Prince, should meet Mohammed Bin Salman and other senior leaders of Djeddah. The visit reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral links with Saudi Arabia, the ministry said. The visit will provide the opportunity to deepen and strengthen our partnership with multiple facets, as well as to exchange opinions on various regional and international issues, he said. Saudi India and Arabia share close ties in fields such as policy, defense, security, trade, investment, energy and contacts from people to persons. Indiatric relations with Saudi Arabia have become a stronger and lasting partnership over the past decade, transforming in many strategic areas, with growing investment commitments, the widening of defense cooperation and high -level intensive exchanges in all sectors, said the ministry. The conflict of Israel-Hamas and the efforts to put an end to the fighting, as well as the problems linked to security across Western Asia, should include discussions during the visit of the Prime Ministers, said people familiar with the state of anonymity. The visit will also be an opportunity to take stock of commercial and investment links, which have increased considerably in recent years. The bidirectional trade was worth $ 43.3 billion in 2023-24, Indian exports increasing during this period from 7.8% to almost $ 12 billion. India is currently the second Saudi trading partner and plays a key role in food security of the kingdoms, rice exports worth around 1 billion dollars per year. Bilateral defense relations have also developed, and the two parties are preparing for the third edition of their naval exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi. Indias First Defense Contract with Saudi Arabia in February 2024 The Indian Limited State ammunition (MIL) signed an agreement worth $ 225 million to provide artillery ammunition was followed by another agreement worth 80 million dollars for artillery ammunition last year. Saudi Arabia also houses 2.7 million Indians, one of the largest expatriate Indian communities in Western Asia. The number of Indian workers in Saudi Arabia increased 200,000 in 2023-24, while the number of registered Indian companies operating in the country has increased to 3,000, powered by a construction, infrastructure and services boom.

