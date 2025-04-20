Whether you want to ask for advice on the curious sexual trends of your DH (darling husband), cat policy or having a lively discussion on the best brand of baby wipes, there is a Mammans Thread for that.

It is often rejected as a chat table for the middle class, Boden with delicious mummies with too much time on their hands, but with more than 9 million monthly users, Mumsnet is the largest website for parents in the United Kingdom. Politicians recognize their power and everyone David Cameron has Boris Johnson made a Q&R with Mumsnet.

Everything was going so well: Cameron with Mumsnet Carrie, on the left, and Justine Roberts, right, in 2006

The site has never been far from the controversy since its creation in 2000 by mother of four children Justine Roberts. In 2006, Mumsnet was threatened with legal action by the expert in daycare Gina Ford after his users published allegedly defamatory remarks about him. Ford is famous for its strict approach to parenting, in particular by letting babies scream. Mumsnet finally settled with Ford for an unharmed figure.

In 2013, he was criticized by presenter Amanda Holden for her negativity and to encourage the guilt of mothers. Holden had sparked the anger of Mumsnet users for his return as a judge on the British obtained a talent three weeks after childbirth. A mumsnet user had written: spending time with your newborn is much more important than certain S **** Y talent emissions, while another described it as a trollop without sip.

BGT Judge Amanda Holden described Mumsnet as a home of negativity (Pa Wire)

Mumsnet is in a way a relic of the era of the point points, but like Reddit, he survived the boom of social media and continues to grow. Some of his sons have made a news on the front page. One of the most famous was in 2013, entitled Dok Dunk Your Penis ?. The poster shared that she and her husband had a dedicated post-sex cleaning area on their bedside table, which included fabrics, a trash can and a beaker of clean water for cleaning / temporary soaking while the bathroom is occupied by me.

Apparently Our bench of penis is strange and not the thing made, she continued in Muse, before asking if the general population really chose to lie down there, revolting, in a glimmering coastal rather than dodue for a penis beaker. The general consensus was that yes, the bean of the penis was rather strange.

While the poster for this thread used somewhat incredibly its real name, a part of mumsnets calls is that users can be anonymous. This led to frank discussions on taboo subjects: everything, mothers who cannot connect with their children, to women discussing the sexual abuses they have suffered.

In recent years, Mumsnet has become less associated with penis and more notorious for its anti-trans positions. In 2017, one of his most discussed messages said that transgender women pretended to be women and lived a lie.

Boris Johnson addressed to the CEO of Mumsnet, Justine Roberts in 2022 (Mumsnet)

On one of her cat paintings called Feminism: Sex and Gender, criticisms have accused certain users and sometimes, the platform itself of promoting an environment that was hostile to transgender people, in particular in discussions related to self-identification of sexes, access to spaces reserved for women and children for sex with sex care.

This caused a UNGBTQ + advocacy group and some advertisers, such as Margarine Brand Flora, who drew their advertisements from the site.

In response, Mumsnet has revised its moderation policies and its community guidelines. CEO Justine Roberts said that if the site would continue to authorize the discussion on women's rights And gender problems, he would not tolerate the content that targeted or stirs up individuals according to their gender identity. Roberts said on several occasions that she wanted Mumsnet to be a forum for freedom of expression, but others argue that the cat of sex and sex is an echo room for anti-trans feelings.

How dark it is to read this misogyny of @Ocado which it seems cannot tolerate a position on the rights of women which reflect the point of view of the supreme courts. I have never bought with them and I certainly do not intend to start now after reading this @Mumsnettowers founder pic.twitter.com/kenoeut1gt Sonia Sodha (@soniasodha) April 18, 2025

In an article on the website this week with regard to the supreme courts, the decision of a woman's legal definition, Roberts, said that OCADO withdrew from a partnership with Mumsnet, citing hateful political opinions, after having included an appeal to clarify the definition of sex in the law on equality in our manifesto of Mumsnet 2024. labeled as sectarian and vicious. Roberts then thanked everyone on the site that played a role in securing what I think most would be more clarity in equality law.

Ocado apologized from MumsnetWriting on X: these comments are not representative of us as a business, and we think that they were made by a temporary entrepreneur who is no longer with the company.