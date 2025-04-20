Attempts to erase Imran's party, identity would fail, declares Junaid – the newspaper





Lower Dir: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar Khan, said on Saturday that attempts to erase the Imran Khans party and identity would finally fail.

He was addressed here to a workers' convention in Chakdara.

Mr. Akbar, who is also president of the Public Accounts Committee, thanked the local members of the Provincial Assembly for having organized a successful convention and paid a rich tribute to the workers of the Lower Dir PTI, which he described as having made the greatest sacrifices in the struggle for the release of the leaders of the prison parties.

The event was also discussed by PTI legislators, notably the special assistant of the chief minister on MPA Humayun Khan prisons, SACM on the well-being of the Malik Liaqat Ali population, MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan and others.

Accusing the government of stealing the public mandate of the PTIS, Akbar said: those who try to eliminate Imran and his party should know, you and your generations will be forgotten, not Imran Khan, he said.

Said the sustainable party tests because she chose the way of peace

Expressing frustration concerning the treatment of PTI managers and workers, he said that we will last oppression because our leadership has chosen the way of peace.

But remember, the day our leadership gives the call, you will be forced to flee.

He warned that any future demonstration would be intense and disruptive.

The day we descend into the street, there will be no mobile service, and even the helicopters will not help, he warned, adding those who challenged the Constitution and the law did not have the right to give PTI conferences on democratic standards.

Mr. Akbar acknowledged that party workers were not satisfied with the performance of certain members of the Assembly, but assured them that their loyalty to Imran Khan and the preparation of the sacrifice remained unshakable.

Schedulted probe: the Jamaat-I-Islami youth wing, Chapter Lower Dir, called for a legal inquiry into alleged large-scale corruption in Tirmergara Medical College.

Speaking at a press conference at the Timergara Press Club here on Saturday, JI Youth President Atiqur Rehman, as well as other leaders, accused the provincial government of not having operational the college even 10 years after the end of its construction.

He allegedly allegedly alleged billions of equipment have been diverted or left unused, and that hundreds of employees made a salary without exercising tasks.

The young JI leaders said that a recent investigation had tried to hide corruption.

Drive of inscriptions: The education manager of the Inayatullah Khan district ordered the heads of public schools to actively support the school registration campaign in progress 2025, aimed at 100% of registrations in the district.

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday, he stressed the importance of identifying the children outside the school, in particular those who have already left aside, and urged the school heads to carry out awareness campaigns at the door.

The Deo also called on local legislators to play an active role in legislation for compulsory and free education up to the level of registration.

Posted in Dawn, April 20, 2025

