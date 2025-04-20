Politics for a week, the Jokowi law about to show its diploma





JAKARTA (Antara) – A number of political events took place on Monday (4/14) on Sunday morning, and here are five selected news that you can reread, from President Prabowo SUBIANTO, signed law number 3 of 2025 concerning the TNI at the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. 1. DASCO holds a meeting with PKS managers The vice-president of the Indonesian Parliament and daily president of the Gerindra Dasco party held a meeting with officials from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). The meeting of the meeting was downloaded by DASCO in its official Instagram account Thursday (17/4) around 5:00 p.m. WIB. There are two photos downloaded by Dasco in the post. Read the rest here. 2. President Prabowo signed the TNI number 3 law of 2025 The Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto signed law number 3 of 2025 concerning changes to law number 34 of 2004 concerning the Indonesian National Army (TNI). The Minister of State Secretary (Messesneg) Prasetyo Hadi, who was confirmed in Jakarta on Thursday (17/4), confirmed it. “Already, before, before Lebaran,” he said by phone, responding to the signing of the last TNI law was carried out by President Prabowo. Read the rest here. 3. Jokowi stressed that he did not have the obligation to show a diploma in TPUA The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that he did not have the obligation to show a diploma with the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA). “He asks me to be able to show the original diploma. I say that there is no obligation on my part to show them,” he said after receiving representatives from TPUA at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday 4/16). Read the rest here. 4. Wamenstneg inaugurated Teddy Robinson as Director General of PPK Kemayoran The Secretary State Secretary (Waminsneg) Juri Ardiantoro inaugurated Teddy Robinson Siahaan as director of Kemayoran Complex Management Center (BLU PPK Kemayoran) at the auditorium of the Kemayoran PPK office, Jakarta, Monday (14/4). The inauguration was based on the decree of the Minister of the Secretary of State number 111 of 2025 concerning the dismissal and the appointment to the post of director general of Blu PPK Kemayoran, who established Teddy Robinson Siahaan as president of the PPK Kemayoran by replacing the previous director Medi Kristianto. Read the rest here. 5. Ministry of Defense explains the purchase of 24 US F-15EX Fi-150s in progress The head of the Defense Information Office of the Ministry of Defense Ministry (Kemenhan), Brigadier General Frega Ferdinand Wenas Inkiriwang, explained that the purchasing process of 24 F-15EX fighter planes in the United States was still in progress. “The Ministry of Defense has carried out an assessment and also recommended, but once again, the decision will be in the central government and also the Ministry of Finance,” Frega said in the Jakarta webinar, Thursday 17/4). Read the rest here. Journalist: Rio Feisal

