PM testifies in a combination of defamation RS10bn against Imran





Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (left) and PTI President Imran Khan (right). AFP / File

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before a local court in Lahore via the video link on Saturday to testify in a defamation trial of 10 billion rupees against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The judge of additional sessions Yilmaz Ghani presided over the hearing, while Mian Muhammad Hussain, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, led the counter-examination.

The Prime Minister, appearing via the video connection, was sworn in before the defense lawyer launched a counter-examination. During his testimony, the Prime Minister declared for the file that his lawyer was present with him during the counter-examination, while the lawyer for the founders of the PTI was not in the same place as the witness.

The defamation trial was filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz in response to the allegations made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Shehbaz Sharif had offered 10 billion rupees to withdraw the Panama Papers affair. He also said that he had signed the defamation request against the founder of the PTI.

To a question, the Prime Minister said that he did not remember if he had read the defamation law before submitting the complaint. The stamp document for verification of complaints was purchased through my lawyer agent, but I do not remember the name of the swearing as attested, he said.

He added that the oath commissioner had come to his model city residence, but he did not remember the specific date or time.

Shehbaz admitted that the founder of the PTI had never done his allegations to his face but had leveled them during the programs broadcast on two television channels. However, he said that he did not know the cities from which these programs were broadcast and had not verified the distribution locations before depositing the trial.

When he was asked if the founder of the PTI had personally published a statement against him, Shehbaz replied that all the allegations had been made by the founder of the PTI during television appearances.

The Prime Minister explained that he was not aware of if the owners or employees of the two channels were associated with the founder of the PTI.

To a question, he declared that the defamation request had been filed before a district judge but not before a district court, adding that the media houses, their employees or their leaders were not made from parts to the case.

During the procedure, Shehbaz's lawyer, Mustafa Ramday, opposed a question from the lawyer for the founders of the PTI concerning the additional judges of the judges to hear the case and record evidence, arguing that this legal point had already been settled.

When asked if he wanted to answer, the PM said it was incorrect to suggest that an additional district judge, acting as a district judge, did not have the power to hear a complaint or record evidence. Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) also said that he did not remember if he was president of the PMLN in 2017, when the allegations were made, but he was affiliated with the party and is still a member. The Prime Minister informed the court that the founder of the PTI was the president of his party in 2017 and that the PTI and the PMLN were political rivals since the founder of the PTI entered politics and trained his party.

Shehbaz confirmed that he had included the PMLN's political rivals in paragraph 3 of his complaint.

The Prime Minister also said that he was not aware that the word initiator had been withdrawn from the defamation law and also declared that the cabinet examined all the laws and rules before sending them to the president for approval.

The court postponed the hearing until April 25, with another cross-examination of the Prime Minister expected on the next date.

In addition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan offered an environment very conducive to national and foreign investment, with great potential for economic growth and job production thanks to the use of modern technology.

Speaking to health engineering and minerals on Saturday at the Islamabad Expo Center, he underlined the commitment of governments to create investment opportunities in various sectors, including mining, information technologies and artificial intelligence. Pakistan is rich in talents, especially in the AI ​​and AI sectors. We extend investment opportunities to friendly nations and invite us to initiate joint ventures, especially in the mines and minerals, he said.

Shehbaz said that more than 60pc of the Pakist population include young people, intelligent, capable and equip themselves with modern skills and vocational training. Our young generation is our asset, and with the right direction and innovation, they can stimulate the economic success of the Pakistans, he added. The PM highlighted the achievements of governments in the stabilization of the economy. Inflation increased from 38 pc to a figure, and the interest rate of policy has increased from 22.5 pc to 12pc.

The stock market works strongly and the prices of electricity have been reduced to lowering industrial production costs and the prices of essential products, he added. Shehbaz said Pakistan exports increased due to the coherent efforts of progressive governments and policies. We have managed to reduce dependence on imported products by increasing local production, he noted.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and the chief minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, qualifying their contributions of economic development. He also congratulated the Ministry of Commerce and other departments relevant for organizing a successful event.

Several bilateral agreements and understanding memoranda have been signed, marking new steps in the Pakistan trade and the awareness of investments. The Prime Minister concluded by inviting international investors to engage in promising sectors of Pakistans without hesitation, ensuring them of a secure and favorable environment for business.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated his commitment from governments to revitalize the agricultural sector of Pakistans thanks to innovation, sustainable development and active participation of young experts and stakeholders. Pakistan has fertile land, capable agricultural engineers and workers' farmers. In addition to climatic challenges, we have all the ingredients for success. Real growth and progress in this sector can only come from science strategies, the Prime Minister said an advisory meeting in the agriculture sector in the federal capital on Saturday.

The meeting attended a diversified group of young agricultural scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and exporters, as well as the main federal ministers, to explore a prospective roadmap for the country's agricultural reform.

Prime Minister Shehbaz called to exploit the talent of young professionals and researchers, while taking advantage of the wisdom of experienced experts to guide the process. He said that cotton production had fallen so low that Pakistan had become an importer, while neighboring countries like India and China had progressed in yields.

Referring to 65pc of the rural population of Pakistans, the Prime Minister stressed the need to provide significant opportunities for rural young people, in particular agri-tech and entrepreneurship. He noted the absence of patronage for local agro-machine manufacturers and service companies supporting small farmers, urging that they are introduced in a systematic framework.

Today's meeting is a turning point. We must learn from past negligence and adopt a complete and inclusive strategy to move forward, said the Prime Minister, deploring the lack of out -of -season storage facilities and added value factories that could create jobs and reduce food waste.

The PM Shehbaz ordered the training of work committees in five critical sectors identified at the meeting to submit usable recommendations within two weeks. It is our chance to revive the Pakistan agro-economy with the help of our young minds, our scientific knowledge and our collective commitment. Allows you to waste more time, said the Prime Minister.

Participants have agreed from several priority areas requiring urgent attention, mainly technological integration, because the proposals have been launched to improve digital access in rural areas thanks to better availability of smartphones and the Internet, creating a central database for farmers and incorporating blockchain and QR code systems for the delivery of entries to stimulate transparency and efficiency.

In addition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani's vehicle. He spoke to her by phone and expressed his sympathy. He assured the Minister of State for an in -depth investigation into the incident. He said the attack on public representatives was unacceptable and added that the people involved in the incident would receive an exemplary sentence.

