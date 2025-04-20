Politics
If the work was doing an Easter egg hunt, the eggs would be tiny (and you will have to put half of them back) writes Lord Ashcroft. But – Sorry, Kemi – The voters of my survey were just as scathing on the Conservatives
A changing world order can affect domestic policy in one of the three ways. Governments can be thrown because voters are attracted to new parties and leaders more in line with Times. Or people can find themselves behind familiar holders, as we saw when the Conservatives exploded in the polls at the start of Covid.
Alternatively, things can move almost as they were, but with additional grunts.
Three months until the day since President Trump was inaugurated for his second pass, it already seems that we have had news for a year.
We are told that the era of globalization is over. True to our national character, however, there is little sense of panic.
My last survey finds that most people believed that prices will fall while Trump makes his offers around the world. Few want Great Britain to react in kind or may swing the boat by canceling its next state visit. There is no clamor to join the EU for greater protection, nor to seek a closer relationship with China.
Even so, people tend to see more threats than opportunities in the way the world is changing. When we ask for what is likely to stay or go and how they think of the perspective anyway, we find that the least popular characteristics of the world life are the things that people think most likely to persist. Most expect that immigration on a large scale continues in Great Britain, as well as the availability of cheap products from China (which many say that they consider a bad thing, despite the persistent complaints concerning the cost of living).
Little confidence that the Prime Minister will successfully protect the interests of Great Britain is because they believe that no leader could do it in the current climate or (most often) because they do not think that Keir Starmer is up
And very few think that the current upheavals announce the end of British politics as we know it, but many voters could wish the opposite. Despite his commitment to intervene to help our industries and conclude a new trade agreement with the United States, little confidence that the Prime Minister will successfully protect the British interests, either because they believe that no leader could do so in the current climate or (most often) because they do not think that Keir Starmer is not up to it.
More broadly, voters are much more likely to say that the Labor Party brings a change for the worst than for the best, with those who went to the party last year also divided between the two views. Only a minority of labor voters in 2024 think that the government improves things.
One of the reasons is that with a dark global perspective, not to mention self-inflicted movements, such as more regulations and additional costs for employers, the economy stagnates, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces an ever more blurred struggle to balance books.
But for many, including a large part of laboratory supporters, difficult decisions such as social assistance budget is less like prudent economic management and more a continuation of austerity and conservative austerity to this.
While the conservatives of the Cameron-Osborne years supported the long-term economic plan to adopt a severe approach to public finances, those who supported Starmer last July hoped for something different. As a person who had reluctantly supported the work during the elections said it in a discussion group in Scotland, the choice between the two main economic policies of the parties wanted to choose between Gonorrhea and Chlamydia.
When we asked what a hunt for Easter eggs would look like organized by the Labor Party, we were told: they would be very, very small eggs. And you have to put half of them. (The other parties did not leave unscathed: the conservatives would have a bouncer at the door to ensure that only people with a certain income entered; the reform event of the United Kingdom would take place in a pub garden and that we have descended into a drunk handbat; and the SNP would say: we would not have the eggs because England did not give us the budget.) And the reform still at a few points of each other in the least unipopular issues. In fact, despite the multiple challenges that accumulate on the PMS office, it is Kemi Badenoch who enters a critical phase of his leadership.
His statement that Great Britain should abandon Net Zero's objective by 2050 has been welcomed among the conservative and reclining voters (or at least those who heard it). But when we ask the voters of the Conservatives who would make the best PM, his advance on Starmer and Farage has fallen back since January, perhaps partly due to the response of starmers to global dramas. The same is true when we ask who they trust the most to manage the economy.
This pressure will intensify with local elections in England, 11 days from today. As I found in my survey, most of the conservatives expect the party to realize, without a doubt, the hypothesis that voters will want to show their dissatisfaction with an unpopular Labor government. But the general elections are the bad reference. These council seats were disputed for the last time four years ago with Boris Johnson in his pump, the conservatives rising high in the polls, a deployment of the vaccine at the head of the current world and Starmer on the edge of the resignation after losing the Hartlepool by -election.
There would be no real prospect of a conservative advance on May 1 under a leader, but when it does not materialize, Badenoch can nevertheless expect the blame. However unfair, judgments like these come with the territory of political leadership. The question is whether his party will break his recent habits and keep his nerve.
