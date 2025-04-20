10 big things on China, you should not miss (April 13-April 19)





1. President Xi Jinping concludes the trip to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to three countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia for state visits.

XI called China and Vietnam to respond to external uncertainties with friendly cooperation and socialist forces, and to propel the ship from the China-Vietnam community with a common future to sail along the good navigable way.

During his visit to Malaysia, he said that China was ready to work with the Malaysian team to build a high -level strategic community in Malaysia in Malaysia with a shared future, in order to inaugurate new “Golden 50 years” for bilateral links.

In Cambodia, he declared that the two parties should keep in mind the well-being of their people and the progress of humanity, endeavor to give an example to build a community with a future shared for humanity during the progression of their respective modernization efforts, and to join hands to become forces for peace, stability and progress in a world undergoing invisible transformations in a century.

The secretary general of the Communist Party of the Chinese Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. XI arrived in Hanoi on Monday to visit a visit to the state in Vietnam. (Photo / xinhua)

2. The GDP of T1 in China increases by 5.4%

The data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday that the gross domestic product (GDP) of China increased 5.4% in annual sliding in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 31,875.8 billion yuan (approximately 437.752 billion dollars). It marks a very strong start for the whole year.

People visit the low -altitude economic zone at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (ICCPE) in Haïkou, Southern China Province, April 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service / Luo Yunfei)

3. Factory Chinese workers flock to Tiktok, offering low -cost products directly to American consumers

Factory workers in China are increasingly using Tiktok to attract American consumers by presenting products at key breakage prices.

These factories claim to produce items for major American brands, such as Lululemon and Nike, but instead of promoting their brand customers, workers encourage American buyers to bypass markings and retail rates by buying goods directly at the source.

The White House published on Tuesday an information sheet on article 232 on its website, claiming that China faces a 245% rate on imports in the United States due to its reprisal actions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Lin Jian said that China did not want to fight a trade war with the United States, but it is in no way afraid if the United States insists on provoking. (Tiktok screenshot)

4. China Pavilion opens in Osaka Expo

The Chinese pavilion officially opened its doors on Sunday at the Osaka Expo, with an opening ceremony held in front of the main building of the pavilion, which resembles a traditional Chinese parchment.

Osaka Expo 2025 will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The China Pavilion, one of the largest self-build pavilions at the event, covers around 3,500 square meters.

Inspired by traditional parchments of Chinese calligraphy, the architectural conception of the pavilion embodies the theme of “building a community of life for humans and nature – future society of green development”.

An external view of the Chinese pavilion at the Osaka Expo in Osaka, Japan, April 13, 2025. (Photo / VCG)

5. The founder of Nvidia hopes more in -depth cooperation with China

The founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, went to Beijing on Thursday afternoon. Huang said China is one of Nvidia's most important markets, and that he was ready to promote cooperation with Chinese companies more.

Jensen Huang, CEO of the American giant of Nvidia technology, meeting Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Beijing, April 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Network / Lin Zhuowii)

6. Human robot marathon held in Beijing

The first half-marathon in the world featured the participation of humanoid robots began on Saturday in Beijing, with around 20 teams from all over China.

The human robot race covered the complete distance from the half-marathon of 21.0975 kilometers, with seven supply stations along the route. To guarantee security, the organizers separated the tracks using guards and green connections, allowing the two groups to share the same route while operating on designated tracks.

Unlike traditional indoor or laboratory tests, the outdoor marathon serves as a complete test of humanoid robots in complex world -world environments.

A engineer forms a humanoid robot for a half-marathon in Beijing, April 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service / Zhang Xiangyi)

7. 137th Canton Fair starts in Guangzhou

The 137th edition of the China Import and Export fair, also known as the Canton Fair, began on Tuesday in Guangzhou, in the province of Guangdong, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

People visit the 137th Chinese import and export fair, or the Canton fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southern China, April 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service / Chen Chuhong)

8. 5th China International Consumer Products Expo opens in Haikou

The 5th CICPE takes place from April 13 to 18 in Hainan. This year's CICPE has attracted more than 4,100 brands from more than 70 countries and regions.

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haïkou, the province of Hainan southern China. (Photo: China News Service / Luo Yunfei)

9. Shared drones deployed in the Dalian of Ne China

A share of shared drones made its debut at Xinghai Park in the Shahekou district in Dalian, in the northeast of the province of Liaoning in China on Monday.

The city first deployed two shared drone cabinets, each equipped with five DJI Neo drones. Users can unlock the cabinets by scanning QR codes with their smartphones, allowing instant access in less than a minute, which makes the process incredibly practical.

A tourist borrows a shared drone in Dalian, April 14, 2025 (screenshot)

10. Beijing recorded the strongest gale in April over a decade

The Beijing Meteorological Service reported on Sunday that strong winds swept the city from Friday evening to Sunday. Among the 20 national meteorological stations in Beijing, 13 recorded gusts of wind exceeding the highest levels observed in April in the last decade, while 8 stations have reported gusts of revolution in April since their establishment.

The landscaping workers in the Beijing Fengtai District have cleared branches of broken trees by strong winds, April 12, 2025. (Photo: China News Service / Yi Haifei)



